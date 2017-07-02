Tap Advantage Of Social Media, Williams Tells Women Entreprenuers

BY TOSAN ATIE/MARY OKUOLU

DELTA State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Community and Social Development, Rev. (Mrs.) Omatsola Williams, has advised women entrepreneurs to be Information Technology (IT)- compliant by getting more involved in social media to enable them get abreast with current issues and to give room for online registrations.

Rev. Williams disclosed this yesterday in her office in Asaba when the Nigerian Association of Women Entrepreneurs paid her a courtesy call.

The commissioner, who commended the group for delving into various business ventures, advised the group to ensure that their membership cuts across all the local governments in the state and endeavour to register with the ministry.

While noting that her ministry operates an open door policy, she said that she was ready to work with any Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) that is willing to partner with her ministry for effective advocacy and sensitisation of the public on any important issue.

Earlier, the President, Nigerian Association of Women Entrepreneurs (NAWE), Mrs. Felicia Ogosi, had explained that NAWE is an organisation for women totally devoted to entrepreneurship development of women and was inaugurated on April 29, 1993.

“In a unique sense, the association is expected to be supervised by the Federal Government through the Ministries of Women Affairs and Commerce and Industry. It is registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and also has a Board of Trustees.”

According to her, the association comprises of women entrepreneurs volunteering their time and its strength lies in the diversity of skills, insights and knowledge each of its members contribute through their involvement in the activities of the association.

She said that the objectives of NAWE is to serve as a centre for women entrepreneurs, for the promotion of their business interests, initiate, encourage and promote the training of members for the development of individual talents in order to contribute to the economic development of Delta State in particular, and the country in general.

Mrs. Ogosi said that the association has participated in several local and international trade exhibitions, including trade exhibitions in China and Ghana. It also carried out a local mini-trade exhibition at Oshimili South Arcade in 2013 during which members were given opportunity to s