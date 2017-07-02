Curbing Fraud In Banks

THERE are indications that fraudulent practices in the banking sector have assumed a frightening dimension, following the disclosure that 31,736 fraud cases involving the sum of N16.5bn were recorded between January 2014 and December 2016. The fraud statistics were contained in the Nigerian Electronic Fraud Report, which was prepared by the Banking and Systems Payment Department of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

he statistics stated that most of the frauds were perpetrated through various payment channels in the banking sector such as across-the-counter, automated teller machines (ATATMs), cheques and electronic-commerce platforms. Others are internet banking, mobile banking, Point-of-sale and web transactions.

n terms of payment channels from which the frauds were perpetrated, the report stated that in 2014, fraudulent transactions conducted through the ATATM were 491 cases; Internet banking, 287 cases; and web channels, 218 cases. They were the top three. In 2015, there were 5,133 ATATM fraud incidents; PoS 1,853 cases, and the web 1,463 cases, accounting for the top three most used channels to perpetrate fraudulent transactions. In 2016, ATATM with 9,522 cases; mobile 3,832; and web channels 2,677, were the three most used channels.

he incidence of fraud in the banks is worrisome to millions of Nigerians, particularly those who have huge deposits in the bank. The inherent danger is that the rising cases of frauds could whittle depositors’ confidence in the banks who may decide to pull out their funds. Besides, such unwholesome conduct is likely to affect the inflow of Direct Foreign Investment (FDI) as no rational investor would be disposed to stake his funds in an economy with apparently fraud-ridden banks.

But while other factors have contributed to the unethical conduct, there seems to be a nexus between the harrowing economic hardship faced by Nigerians and the propensity of fraudsters to perpetrate such crimes in the banks. What gives credence to this is that, in the last three years, there had been more attempts of fraud cases, which the aforementioned report highlighted.

For instance, the report stated that the volume of fraud cases rose by 635.3 per cent from 1,461 incidents in 2014 to 10,743 in 2015. Between 2015 and 2016, the report stated that the incidents of fraud rose by 81.8 per cent from 10,743 to 19,532 cases. Cumulatively, the incidence of fraud rose by 1,236 per cent during the three-year period.

n monetary terms, an analysis of the report showed that while there had been an increase in fraud volume, the rate of increase could not be achieved financially. For instance, the report stated that in 2014, out of the total transaction value of N43.85trn in the banking sector, about N7.75bn was fraud-related.

However, it noted that while the transaction volume rose from N43.85trn in 2014 to N48.93trn in 2015, the amount involved in fraud-related transactions declined by N3.38bn or 43.6 per cent from N7.75bn to N4.37bn. Between 2015 and 2016, the report stated that while the value of financial transactions rose significantly from N48.93trn to N64.18trn, the amount of fraud involved during the period dropped marginally from N4.37bn to N4.36bn.

t is our considered opinion that fraud cases can be reduced to the barest minimum if the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIDIC) can step up their regulatory oversights. These two bodies should take proactive measures that would prevent the perpetration of fraudulent practices which, in the long run, hurt the banks badly.

he banks also need to do thorough integrity checks on their prospective employees, especially those being recruited into sensitive positions. They should do away with the practice of recruiting every Tom, Dick and Harry who brings huge deposits. The increasingly ebbing moral tone of the Nigerian society makes this imperative because, with the devaluation of our cultural values, many Nigerians no longer care about how they make money, unlike in the past when society only deified only those who truly earned their wealth by honest labour.

dded to this is the need to reform the justice system which, at the present, is very slow, thus whittling its capacity to act as a deterrent to fraud. The delicate nature of the criminal justice system and the attendant delay may continue to embolden potential fraudsters since they know that it would take a long time banks to secure their convictions.

What’s more, the CBN should ensure that banks have efficient internal control officers in each branch so that fraud cases can be dealt with timely and proactively, rather than reactively or after the fact.