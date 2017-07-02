Govs Set Up C’ttee On State Police, Names Okowa, Okorocha, Four Others Member

THE Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has inaugurated a six-member committee to look into the possibility of establishing state police in the country.

The Chairman of the Forum, Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara State, made this known while speaking with reporters after the forum’s meeting held at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, late Wednesday evening.

Yari said that the committee comprised representatives drawn from the six geo-political zones in the country.

According to him, the committee is saddled with the responsibility of coming up with the best way of policing the country in view of the nation’s security challenges and its attendant loss of lives.

“The IGP made a presentation to us canvassing for support to introduce media outfits (radio and television) for the force and for the Police to deploy technology in its operations.

“The IGP spent a lot of time today speaking on the role of the police in the system, saying that whereas in some other countries, it is 10 persons to one policeman, in Nigeria we have 400 persons to one policeman.

“So, they have so many challenges. One of them is funding. We have agreed that with the way things are going, in view of the budgeting process, we cannot afford to fund the police.

“So, the IGP made us to know that there is a kind of trust fund bill which is before the National Assembly; he asked for our support and the support of members of the National Assembly, especially the House of Representatives.

“On our own part, we have put a committee in place. It is headed by the governors of Kwara, Imo, Delta, Ekiti, Bauchi and Sokoto States.

“They will lead the committee so that they can interface with the police committee and take the matter before the Acting President for further action. “It is important for the country.’’

The IGP, who also spoke to the correspondents after his presentation at the meeting, said that security challenges in all parts of the country were the dominant issues in the meeting.

According to him, matters that border on security required collective effort to confront.

“We had a fruitful discussion with them on our efforts to address some of the challenges in the police unit, and obviously all of them are concerned about security in some parts of the country, virtually in all parts of the country.

“They are ready to support the police force to see how we can address some of the challenges.’’

He reassured that the Nigeria Police would continue to ensure reinforcements in the security apparatus of the country as being directed by the presidency.

“Obviously, it is a normal procedure, when we have challenges we normally reinforce.

“Having insecurity all over the country requires the participation of every citizen of this country.

“We have to put our heads together to address all the security challenges,’’ he said. (NAN)