BY ITEVEH EKPOKPOBE THE Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Sheriff
Oborevwori has stressed the need for Nigerians to collectively
protect public projects and property as a means of
forestalling vandalism.
He said public interest should also be geared towards environmental
protection and promoting peace.
Oborevwori who made the call while playing host to a national
delegation of the Centre for Peace and Environmental Justice
(CEPEJ) condemned pipeline and other forms of vandalism,
describing them as the bane of the country’s finance and the
environment.
According to him, the government maintained a sustainable
and renewed interest on environmental protection, its citizenry
human rights protection and peace.
While describing peace as a catalyst for sustainable development,
the Speaker commended the Niger Delta youths for cessation
in restiveness, which he described as helpful to the country’s
economic situation and ,by extension, the state’s.
Oborevwori reiterated the state legislature’s commitment to
making laws that would engender peace, social cohesion and
development in the state.
Earlier, CEPEJ National Chairman, Mr. Sheriff Molade, said
the rationale behind the visit was to emphasise the need for the
government to institute more interaction with the citizenry for
collective development.
According to him, the legislature had a key role to play in building
the state, hence legislation should be channelled towards
laws that would protect environment.
He, however, underlined the role of multinationals with the
decadence recorded in oil exploration, spill management and
environmental protection and rehabilitation.
Molade stressed the need for youths and oil stakeholders to
be protective of the environment and be informed on the effect
of spills on the survival and life span of host communities.
High point of the visit was presentation of a card inviting the
Speaker and members of the State House of Assembly to 8th annual
conference of CEPEJ slated to hold in Benin next month.
Meanwhile, the need for the mass media to report facts and
avoid being used as a tool for blackmail and destabilization has
again been stressed.
The Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Sheriff
Oborevwori who spoke while playing host to the National Association
of Social Media Practitioners of Nigeria led by its National
President, Mr. Sunny Basikoro, said the mass media remanied a
major instrument for the development of any society.
The Speaker, who received the group in his office at the State
House of Assembly Complex in Asaba, maintained that information
is key to life, stressing that the misuse of it had a severe
consequences.
He stated that the advent of the social media network came
with its gains and challenges and urged practitioners to get their
facts correctly before pasting any information about people or
institutions.
Hon Oborevwori pledged to partner with the group in promoting
their works, saying that the social media was needed like that
of the conventional ones, including print and electronic media to
give publicity to the activities of the state legislature.
He particularly singled out the Delta Broadcasting Service,
DBS, Asaba and Warri for commendation for the effective and
efficient coverage of the house, saying that the two stations have
helped in taking the activities of the house to the grassroots.
The Speaker said the primary responsibility of members is to
make laws for peace and good governance of the state as well
as oversight functions, pointing out that the people should be
well informed of it hence he always seek for the partnership of
practitioners.