Delta Speaker Underscores Imperative Of Public Property Protection

BY ITEVEH EKPOKPOBE THE Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Sheriff

Oborevwori has stressed the need for Nigerians to collectively

protect public projects and property as a means of

forestalling vandalism.

He said public interest should also be geared towards environmental

protection and promoting peace.

Oborevwori who made the call while playing host to a national

delegation of the Centre for Peace and Environmental Justice

(CEPEJ) condemned pipeline and other forms of vandalism,

describing them as the bane of the country’s finance and the

environment.

According to him, the government maintained a sustainable

and renewed interest on environmental protection, its citizenry

human rights protection and peace.

While describing peace as a catalyst for sustainable development,

the Speaker commended the Niger Delta youths for cessation

in restiveness, which he described as helpful to the country’s

economic situation and ,by extension, the state’s.

Oborevwori reiterated the state legislature’s commitment to

making laws that would engender peace, social cohesion and

development in the state.

Earlier, CEPEJ National Chairman, Mr. Sheriff Molade, said

the rationale behind the visit was to emphasise the need for the

government to institute more interaction with the citizenry for

collective development.

According to him, the legislature had a key role to play in building

the state, hence legislation should be channelled towards

laws that would protect environment.

He, however, underlined the role of multinationals with the

decadence recorded in oil exploration, spill management and

environmental protection and rehabilitation.

Molade stressed the need for youths and oil stakeholders to

be protective of the environment and be informed on the effect

of spills on the survival and life span of host communities.

High point of the visit was presentation of a card inviting the

Speaker and members of the State House of Assembly to 8th annual

conference of CEPEJ slated to hold in Benin next month.

Meanwhile, the need for the mass media to report facts and

avoid being used as a tool for blackmail and destabilization has

again been stressed.

The Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Sheriff

Oborevwori who spoke while playing host to the National Association

of Social Media Practitioners of Nigeria led by its National

President, Mr. Sunny Basikoro, said the mass media remanied a

major instrument for the development of any society.

The Speaker, who received the group in his office at the State

House of Assembly Complex in Asaba, maintained that information

is key to life, stressing that the misuse of it had a severe

consequences.

He stated that the advent of the social media network came

with its gains and challenges and urged practitioners to get their

facts correctly before pasting any information about people or

institutions.

Hon Oborevwori pledged to partner with the group in promoting

their works, saying that the social media was needed like that

of the conventional ones, including print and electronic media to

give publicity to the activities of the state legislature.

He particularly singled out the Delta Broadcasting Service,

DBS, Asaba and Warri for commendation for the effective and

efficient coverage of the house, saying that the two stations have

helped in taking the activities of the house to the grassroots.

The Speaker said the primary responsibility of members is to

make laws for peace and good governance of the state as well

as oversight functions, pointing out that the people should be

well informed of it hence he always seek for the partnership of

practitioners.