BY ROSEMARY NWAEBUNI GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Okowa has charged all executives, leaders
and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)
to be magnanimous in victory, saying that the victory at
the Supreme Court which authenticated the leadership of Senator
Ahmed Makarfi-led committee was a victory of no victor, no
vanquished.
Okowa made the call at the enlarged meeting of all stakeholders
of the PDP in the State, held at the Dome of the event centre,
Okpanam road, Asaba, yesterday.
He urged them to extend hands of fellowship to their brothers
who have left the party and members of the Senator Modu
Sherriff faction by going all out to bring them back to the party,
rather than wait for them to come back on their own.
He urged them to equally court members of the other parties
including the All Progressives Congress to join the party and
insisted that Local Government and Ward party leaders must
not deregister anyone, adding that any of such activity will not
be in the interest of the party.
Okowa insisted that all must work hard together, including the
political appointees, to strengthen and move the party forward
from the ward to the state level, adding that conscious effort
will be made to ensure that feedback on their support were
well reported.
He admonished leaders of the party and those seeking elective
positions at the coming Local Government (LG) elections
to go and campaign in their wards and LG areas as imposition of
candidates will not be allowed in the party anymore.
While assuring that a fair playground for all interested aspirant,
he charged the political appointees who are interested in
running for any position not to allow their campaign activities
affect their productivity to resign their positions.
The state Chairman of PDP, Barr. Kinsley Esiso recalled that
the party had faced crises in the past few months but expressed
gratitude to God for using the Supreme Court Judgment to put
an end to them.
While commending all for their commitment, massive support
and belief in the party, he said that the victory at the Supreme
Court was for Nigerians, adding that government at the centre
has been functioning without any sense of direction, policy and
has brought untold hardship on the Nigerian masses.
He noted that PDP remained the largest party in the continent,
adding that Nigerians are ready to work with the PDP in her resolve
to rescue the country out of the current hardship ravaging
the country. “Come 2019, PDP is ready to return to Aso Rock and
to change this unwanted change”, he stressed.
South-South zonal Chairman of the party, Chief Emmanuel
Ogidi cautioned those who have the penchant of going to Abuja
to change decisions reached at the state level to desist from such
as it would no longer be business as usual.
He cautioned members against unethical practices that have
not profited the party and stated that the party will begin to
entrench discipline as it will no longer tolerate any form of
indiscipline, abusive and hate speeches.
Prof. Sam Oyovbaire noted that it was impunity that brought
the party to its knees and admonished leaders of the party to
repent so that they would be forgiven of their sins, saying that a
situation where some of them were already campaigning against
2019 was too early and uncalled for.He warned those criticizing
the Okowa administration to engage in the intellectual rule
of engagement with evidence , adding that Okowa has brought
meaningful development to bear in the state and added that
the central government has nothing on ground in all the states
of the federation.