Be Magnanimous In Victory Supreme Co

BY ROSEMARY NWAEBUNI GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Okowa has charged all executives, leaders

and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

to be magnanimous in victory, saying that the victory at

the Supreme Court which authenticated the leadership of Senator

Ahmed Makarfi-led committee was a victory of no victor, no

vanquished.

Okowa made the call at the enlarged meeting of all stakeholders

of the PDP in the State, held at the Dome of the event centre,

Okpanam road, Asaba, yesterday.

He urged them to extend hands of fellowship to their brothers

who have left the party and members of the Senator Modu

Sherriff faction by going all out to bring them back to the party,

rather than wait for them to come back on their own.

He urged them to equally court members of the other parties

including the All Progressives Congress to join the party and

insisted that Local Government and Ward party leaders must

not deregister anyone, adding that any of such activity will not

be in the interest of the party.

Okowa insisted that all must work hard together, including the

political appointees, to strengthen and move the party forward

from the ward to the state level, adding that conscious effort

will be made to ensure that feedback on their support were

well reported.

He admonished leaders of the party and those seeking elective

positions at the coming Local Government (LG) elections

to go and campaign in their wards and LG areas as imposition of

candidates will not be allowed in the party anymore.

While assuring that a fair playground for all interested aspirant,

he charged the political appointees who are interested in

running for any position not to allow their campaign activities

affect their productivity to resign their positions.

The state Chairman of PDP, Barr. Kinsley Esiso recalled that

the party had faced crises in the past few months but expressed

gratitude to God for using the Supreme Court Judgment to put

an end to them.

While commending all for their commitment, massive support

and belief in the party, he said that the victory at the Supreme

Court was for Nigerians, adding that government at the centre

has been functioning without any sense of direction, policy and

has brought untold hardship on the Nigerian masses.

He noted that PDP remained the largest party in the continent,

adding that Nigerians are ready to work with the PDP in her resolve

to rescue the country out of the current hardship ravaging

the country. “Come 2019, PDP is ready to return to Aso Rock and

to change this unwanted change”, he stressed.

South-South zonal Chairman of the party, Chief Emmanuel

Ogidi cautioned those who have the penchant of going to Abuja

to change decisions reached at the state level to desist from such

as it would no longer be business as usual.

He cautioned members against unethical practices that have

not profited the party and stated that the party will begin to

entrench discipline as it will no longer tolerate any form of

indiscipline, abusive and hate speeches.

Prof. Sam Oyovbaire noted that it was impunity that brought

the party to its knees and admonished leaders of the party to

repent so that they would be forgiven of their sins, saying that a

situation where some of them were already campaigning against

2019 was too early and uncalled for.He warned those criticizing

the Okowa administration to engage in the intellectual rule

of engagement with evidence , adding that Okowa has brought

meaningful development to bear in the state and added that

the central government has nothing on ground in all the states

of the federation.