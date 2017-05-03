BY FRANCIS NWABIANI THE Governments of Delta and Edo States have
pledged to partner with Presco in the determined
efforts of the states to create jobs and
increase wealth for accelerated development.
Governors of the two states stated this at a cocktail
party which preceded the annual general meeting of
Presco held last Wednesday at the company’s premises
at Obaretin.
Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, represented
by the Commissioner for Agricultural and
Natural Resources, Hon. Austine Chikezie, said the
state government was irrevocably committed to providing
an enabling environment for investments to
thrive in order to create jobs, reduce unemployment
and grow wealth for accelerated development.
“Delta sees Presco as a partner in the development
process of the state, and we are prepared to
work with the company in the drive to enhance
investment and ensure prosperity for Deltans”, the
governor said.
Governor Okowa commended the management of
Presco for what it has been doing in the state and assured
of the collaboration of government for growth
and development.
Edo State Governor, Senator Godwin Obaseki in
his remarks, extolled the company for a successful
year and affirmed the desire of his government to
collaborate with the company to spread joy and development
in the state.
Obaseki said palm oil is crude oil in Edo state and
noted that Presco with resources in excess of N20
billion shows greatness.
“We will support and partner with the company to
engage in industrial activities that will create jobs”,
he stated.
The chairman of the company, Mr. Pierre Vandebeeck,
in his address at the occasion, said the annual
general meeting was to consider the annual report
and accounts of the company for the year ended December
31, 2016 and review source of the relevant
factors in the business environment under which the
company operated.
He pointed out that for the three years running
there has been increasing challenges in the Nigerian
Business Environment.
Despite that, Mr. Vandebeeck said the company sustained
its good operating results yielding good performance
for the 2016 financial year.
According to him, turn over for the year was N15,716
billion compared to N10,448 billion of the previous year
2015.
“Profit after tax, after accounting for changes in fair
value of biological assets, was N21,735 billion
(2015: N2,494 billion).
“We achieved a total fresh fruit bunches production
of 164,513 tons (2015: 176,477 tons), crude
palm oil produced was 35,555 tons: (2015: 39,328
tons), refined, bleached and deodorized oil 28,505
tons: (2015:29,159 tons) and olein and stearin
produced was 10,946 tons”, he stated.
The chairman affirmed that the company
would concentrate on efficiencies in the management
of operations across its value chain
and continue with planned long term expansion
programmes as well as embark on bold
expansion programmes that fall into three
break categories viz import substitution, forex
earnings and own green energy generation,
aim to increase oil palm plantation hectarage
by planting of additional 4,000 hectares, plant
first rubber trees and pursue completion of
RSPO certification.
Mr. Vandebeeck disclosed that the company’s
focus on communities’ development
continued during the year ended December
31, 2016 resulting in the company being
honoured on May 3, 2017 as the winner of
Nigeria Agriculture Award’s Corporate Social
Responsibility Agriculture Award for two
years covering 2016 and 2017.
He commended the employees for their
commitment and loyalty as well as thanked
the Oba of Benin and the governments of Delta
and Edo states for their continued support
and for providing the enabling environment
for the company to carry out its business
activities.
The board of directors proposal of a dividend
of 150 kobo per share which amounted
to N1,500,000,000 for shareholders subject
to withholding tax at the appropriate rate,
was approved.
