Delta, Edo Govts To Partner Presco For Job, Wealth Creation

BY FRANCIS NWABIANI THE Governments of Delta and Edo States have

pledged to partner with Presco in the determined

efforts of the states to create jobs and

increase wealth for accelerated development.

Governors of the two states stated this at a cocktail

party which preceded the annual general meeting of

Presco held last Wednesday at the company’s premises

at Obaretin.

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, represented

by the Commissioner for Agricultural and

Natural Resources, Hon. Austine Chikezie, said the

state government was irrevocably committed to providing

an enabling environment for investments to

thrive in order to create jobs, reduce unemployment

and grow wealth for accelerated development.

“Delta sees Presco as a partner in the development

process of the state, and we are prepared to

work with the company in the drive to enhance

investment and ensure prosperity for Deltans”, the

governor said.

Governor Okowa commended the management of

Presco for what it has been doing in the state and assured

of the collaboration of government for growth

and development.

Edo State Governor, Senator Godwin Obaseki in

his remarks, extolled the company for a successful

year and affirmed the desire of his government to

collaborate with the company to spread joy and development

in the state.

Obaseki said palm oil is crude oil in Edo state and

noted that Presco with resources in excess of N20

billion shows greatness.

“We will support and partner with the company to

engage in industrial activities that will create jobs”,

he stated.

The chairman of the company, Mr. Pierre Vandebeeck,

in his address at the occasion, said the annual

general meeting was to consider the annual report

and accounts of the company for the year ended December

31, 2016 and review source of the relevant

factors in the business environment under which the

company operated.

He pointed out that for the three years running

there has been increasing challenges in the Nigerian

Business Environment.

Despite that, Mr. Vandebeeck said the company sustained

its good operating results yielding good performance

for the 2016 financial year.

According to him, turn over for the year was N15,716

billion compared to N10,448 billion of the previous year

2015.

“Profit after tax, after accounting for changes in fair

value of biological assets, was N21,735 billion

(2015: N2,494 billion).

“We achieved a total fresh fruit bunches production

of 164,513 tons (2015: 176,477 tons), crude

palm oil produced was 35,555 tons: (2015: 39,328

tons), refined, bleached and deodorized oil 28,505

tons: (2015:29,159 tons) and olein and stearin

produced was 10,946 tons”, he stated.

The chairman affirmed that the company

would concentrate on efficiencies in the management

of operations across its value chain

and continue with planned long term expansion

programmes as well as embark on bold

expansion programmes that fall into three

break categories viz import substitution, forex

earnings and own green energy generation,

aim to increase oil palm plantation hectarage

by planting of additional 4,000 hectares, plant

first rubber trees and pursue completion of

RSPO certification.

Mr. Vandebeeck disclosed that the company’s

focus on communities’ development

continued during the year ended December

31, 2016 resulting in the company being

honoured on May 3, 2017 as the winner of

Nigeria Agriculture Award’s Corporate Social

Responsibility Agriculture Award for two

years covering 2016 and 2017.

He commended the employees for their

commitment and loyalty as well as thanked

the Oba of Benin and the governments of Delta

and Edo states for their continued support

and for providing the enabling environment

for the company to carry out its business

activities.

The board of directors proposal of a dividend

of 150 kobo per share which amounted

to N1,500,000,000 for shareholders subject

to withholding tax at the appropriate rate,

was approved.

Representative of Delta State Governor, Hon Austine Chikezie (right) exchanging gr