THE Senior Special Assistant on Health
to the Governor of Delta State, Solomon
Ebinum, has urged the Governor’s Free
Mother and Child Care critics to grow up.‘’ You
cannot reach a factual conclusion when you
don’t know what you don’t know’’, he said.
Addressing newsmen recently in Asaba, he
said that at no time did GovernorIfeanyi Okowa
stop the free mother and child care that was
initiated by the past administration in our
hospitals.
The governor has not only continued with
the free program under his administration
but also made it sustainable to last beyond his
administration through the Delta State Health
Insurance Scheme where he signed the Law that
0.5% of the State Consolidated revenue should
be used to pay for the healthcare service of all
Says, They Are Uninformed pregnant women, children under 5 years, the
elderly over 65 years and the Physically and
Mentally Challenged residents of Delta State,
he added.
He asserted that thestate’s free Cesarean
section program is still on and has been
extended to the Primary Healthcare facilities
along with the Free Mother and Child Healthcare
program.
He recalled that, under the previous
administration, the program was only in
the General Hospitals, far away from most
rural communities but Governor Okowa’s
administration has extended the free programme
to Primary Healthcare Centers to makeit more
accessible to those in the villages and other
rural communities.
As at today, he said over 60,000 pregnant
women and children under five years are
currently receiving free treatment in several
hospitals that have been accredited across the
state.