Ebinum Replies Okowa’s Health Policy Critics

THE Senior Special Assistant on Health

to the Governor of Delta State, Solomon

Ebinum, has urged the Governor’s Free

Mother and Child Care critics to grow up.‘’ You

cannot reach a factual conclusion when you

don’t know what you don’t know’’, he said.

Addressing newsmen recently in Asaba, he

said that at no time did GovernorIfeanyi Okowa

stop the free mother and child care that was

initiated by the past administration in our

hospitals.

The governor has not only continued with

the free program under his administration

but also made it sustainable to last beyond his

administration through the Delta State Health

Insurance Scheme where he signed the Law that

0.5% of the State Consolidated revenue should

be used to pay for the healthcare service of all

Says, They Are Uninformed pregnant women, children under 5 years, the

elderly over 65 years and the Physically and

Mentally Challenged residents of Delta State,

he added.

He asserted that thestate’s free Cesarean

section program is still on and has been

extended to the Primary Healthcare facilities

along with the Free Mother and Child Healthcare

program.

He recalled that, under the previous

administration, the program was only in

the General Hospitals, far away from most

rural communities but Governor Okowa’s

administration has extended the free programme

to Primary Healthcare Centers to makeit more

accessible to those in the villages and other

rural communities.

As at today, he said over 60,000 pregnant

women and children under five years are

currently receiving free treatment in several

hospitals that have been accredited across the

state.