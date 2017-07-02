By ANTHONY ARUGBA IN recognition of his contributions to youth development in
Ika Nation and Delta State, Southern Nigeria Youth Congress,
SYNC, has presented an award of excellence to the member
representing Ika-North East, Delta State House of Assembly, Hon.
Anthony Elekeokuri.
Making the presentation in Asaba, the state capital, the President-
General, SYNC, Comrade Ugagaoghene Ogheneyole, noted
that the lawmaker deserved the award due to his exceptional
performance in leadership since he came on board.
He said : “ Since you came on board, you have done well by
tarring roads, empowered youths, women and have succeeded
in sponsoring people-oriented Bills in the House and that is why
we have decided to honour you.’
He said that the visit was not only to honour the lawmaker for
good performance in office, but to unveil the Tony Elekeokuri
School of Thought, TEST, as it is a movement of like minds which
believes in honourable ideologies in leadership.
Ugagaoghene disclosed that plans were underway to initiate a
weekly interactive talk show with the theme, “Taking Ika-North
East To Greatness With Hon. Tony Elekeokuri” where the masses
would be briefed on the lawmakers’ achievements, ongoing
projects and also getting feedback from the public.
The leader of the group requested that 40 per cent of all political
appointments should be given to youths in the state, adding
that carrying the youths along was not enough to enable the
youths impact positively on the society, rather, the youths could
do more if it was part of the driving process.
Responding, Hon. Elekeokuri, who lauded the group for finding
him worthy of the award, noted that it was rare to see youths
who are focused, determined and purpose driven, urging them
to continue to impact on society positively wherever they found
themselves.