Group Honours Elekeokuri For Youth Development

By ANTHONY ARUGBA IN recognition of his contributions to youth development in

Ika Nation and Delta State, Southern Nigeria Youth Congress,

SYNC, has presented an award of excellence to the member

representing Ika-North East, Delta State House of Assembly, Hon.

Anthony Elekeokuri.

Making the presentation in Asaba, the state capital, the President-

General, SYNC, Comrade Ugagaoghene Ogheneyole, noted

that the lawmaker deserved the award due to his exceptional

performance in leadership since he came on board.

He said : “ Since you came on board, you have done well by

tarring roads, empowered youths, women and have succeeded

in sponsoring people-oriented Bills in the House and that is why

we have decided to honour you.’

He said that the visit was not only to honour the lawmaker for

good performance in office, but to unveil the Tony Elekeokuri

School of Thought, TEST, as it is a movement of like minds which

believes in honourable ideologies in leadership.

Ugagaoghene disclosed that plans were underway to initiate a

weekly interactive talk show with the theme, “Taking Ika-North

East To Greatness With Hon. Tony Elekeokuri” where the masses

would be briefed on the lawmakers’ achievements, ongoing

projects and also getting feedback from the public.

The leader of the group requested that 40 per cent of all political

appointments should be given to youths in the state, adding

that carrying the youths along was not enough to enable the

youths impact positively on the society, rather, the youths could

do more if it was part of the driving process.

Responding, Hon. Elekeokuri, who lauded the group for finding

him worthy of the award, noted that it was rare to see youths

who are focused, determined and purpose driven, urging them

to continue to impact on society positively wherever they found

themselves.