Delta State NUJ Council Inaugurates Adhaoc Committees

BY VICTORIA ODIA The newly elected exec¬utive of the Delta State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, (NUJ), in kick starting well, has inaugurated no fewer than eight adhoc committees to ensure effective administra¬tion of the union.

The inauguration of the committees which compris¬es, Ethics and Disciplinary; Screening and Compen¬dium Review; Research and Training; Press Centre Man¬agement; Contact/Mobilia¬tion/Sponsorship; Sports; Taskforce On Quackery/En¬forcement and NUJ Leauge of Veterans took place at the Labour House, Okpanam Road in the state capital Asaba. The Chairman of the council, Comrade Mike Ike¬ogu, while swearing – in and presenting letters of mem¬bership to the members, advised them to work with a team spirit in order to actu¬alize their roles in their vari¬ous capacities.

According to him, while the executive has begun to map out programmes and implementation strategies that would advance the union to greater heights, it was necessary that mem¬bers irrespective of the tight schedules they handle as members of the fourth estate of the realm, find time to participate in the union’s activities.

At the event which was part of the second congress which took place at the week¬end, the congress came to a resolution which demanded that NUJ, as a professional body, should live up to its financial obligations by en-suring that members pay up their monthly checkup dues. In effect, all chairmen in the various, including the indigenous chapels should workup and produce a clean register of checkup dues paid by members effective for year 2015/2016, to be presented to the congress in due course.

Comrade Ikeogu recalled that one of his campaign promises was to ensure, that the exact payment of check¬up dues was a yearly exer¬cise as a professional body and reduce over dependence on individuals and govern¬ment even though they both remain significant avenues of sourcing for funds.