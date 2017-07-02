Govt Committed To Full Upgrade Of Public Hospitals’ Facilities —Azinge

BY ROSEMARY NWAEBUNI

THE Delta State Commissioner

for Health, Dr. Nicholas Azinge has reaffirmed the State Government’s commitment to the full upgrade of its hospital facilities in the State.

The Commissioner for Health Dr. Nicholas Azinge made this known when he received in his office, a delegation of the West African College

of Physicians who paid him a courtesy visit in his office.

Dr. Azinge hinted that the State Government will continue the upgrade

of infrastructures and maintenance

at the General Hospital Agbor, General Hospital Warri and General Hospital Ughelli towards providing a platform for training and retraining of medical personnel

as well as improve healthcare delivery.

He stated that despite the economic

downturn, the Governor of Delta State, Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa is committed to deploying available

resources to meet the health needs of its people as witnessed in the ongoing construction of the new Central Hospital, Asaba as well as sundry other projects in the health sector.

The Commissioner noted that the Ministry is committed to training

and retraining of personnel to be abreast of changes around them, and the medical field in particular.

Dr. Azinge commended the attention

given to the field of Geriatrics

by the West African College of Physicians as it would groom specialist

in that area that would cater

adequately for the elderly who have peculiar diseases associated with their age.

Earlier in his address, the Chair¬man of the Nigerian Chapter of the West African College of Physi¬cians, Prof. Abel Onunu, thanked the Commissioner for his assis¬tance towards the organization and hosting of their conference.

Prof. Onunu also commended the Governor Okowa’s SMART Agenda, which he said have direct impact on the common man.

According to him, free health for the elderly, the Under-five and Health Insur¬ance Scheme are some of the programmes embarked upon by the State Government which are beneficial to the common man, noting that Delta State is one of the first states to have health insurance and enact it into law.

Prof. Onunu revealed that Nigeria is far ahead in healthcare facilities and delivery when compared to some countries in the region, with Liberia and Sierra Leone, try¬ing to rebuild their health system follow¬ing the devastation from war and Ebola outbreak respectively.

He added that in line with the mission of the College to improve healthcare in the region, programmes on the control of non-communicable diseases and infec¬tious diseases, are being designed.

According to him, “in the near future, a team made of specialists would visit the Ministry and interact with them on how to domesticate the programme on the training and retraining of personnel in the health sector, as the training, teaching and treatment of many of these ailments have changed over time”.