Don’t Manipulate Your Children’s Exams Outcome, Akinlaja Urges Parents

By Patrick Mgbodo

Proprietress of Cornerstone International School, Asaba, Mrs. Helen Akinlaja has enjoined parents and guardians in the country not to manipulate the outcome of their children and wards’ examinations.

Akinlaja who gave the advice during the 10th Graduation and prize-giving ceremony of the school held at the weekend, said that such practice was detrimental to the educational growth and development of the child.

According to her, qualitative education was the best legacy parents and guardians could bequeath to their children and wards, adding that students’ performance in examinations would be a reflection of their abilities.

While congratulating the graduating pupils and students of the school who had just completed their primary and secondary education respectively, she said “you should pursue your passion with effort, commitment, believe in yourself and have faith in God”.

Speaking further, the educationist applauded the efforts of teachers and the school management in the intellectual growth and development of pupils and students of the school who, according to her, spent extra hours over and above what they were paid.

In his valedictory speech, the outgoing senior prefect of the school, Mr. Okonji Benedict, on behalf all graduating pupils and students, expressed appreciation to parents, guardians and teachers for their passionate commitment towards their education development, adding that they would always be good ambassadors of the school by putting into practice, what they have learnt during their years of study in the school.

Highlights of the ceremony were talk presentations by students from all classes on traffic lights, road accidents, drug abuse, responsible parenting, female gentile mutilation, human trafficking, first aid treatment, dance and drama as well as presentation of certificates and gifts to students with outstanding performances.