Stop Vandalising Electricity Installations, Safugha Warns Youths

THE Delta State Government has sent a warning note to youths and communities to desist from acts that tantamount to vandalisation of electricity installations, stressing that stringent punitive measures await those found wanting.

The state government also condemned acts of violence against constituted authority, investors and developers with a call on Deltans to imbibe the culture of peace.

The state Commissioner for Energy, Barr. Newworld Safugha made the call during a stakeholders’ meeting on power supply, between the state Ministries of Energy, Finance, Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC), leaders of eight communities in Ughelli North and delegation of Ibusa and Ute-Okpu communities.

Safugha, who spoke based on assurance from the BEDC, promised the stakeholders, especially four quarters in Ibusa community, of power supply by the end of August.

According to him, the meeting was called on the need to resolve the power supply situation in some axis of the state, especially Ibusa community in Oshimili North Local Government Area.

The commissioner, who was earlier accompanied by the state Commissioner for Finance, Olorogun David Edevbie, said that by virtue of the privatisation of electricity distribution in the country, the power question was no longer for the government to answer, adding that the government could only function on grounds of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). “As a state government, we owe Deltans the duty to hold stakeholders’ meetings to review the activities of power supply.”

He called on Deltans to refrain from self- help and work with the BEDC staff in times of need, adding that the Ministry of Energy should be the first port of call when issues bordering on power supply arise.

Earlier, the BEDC state Head, Mr. Ernest Edgar, who commended the state government for its concern in resolving the lingering issue, said that the issues arose as result of costumers’ lags, ranging from indebtedness, installations, vandalism and hostility towards BEDC staff.

According to him, the BEDC was committed to restoring power and supplying appropriately with a caveat of withdrawing their services on any ground of community hostility.

He encouraged the communities to remain in their lines of strength and to refrain from dubious means.

Edgar, however, laid out criteria for application for metres to include customers’ willingness to clear off a backlog of debts.

Various stakeholders and president-generals of the concerned communities who spoke, decried various electricity setbacks ranging from epileptic power supply to total blackout.

While Ughelli North communities lamented vandalism and deliberate bureaucracy to usurp installation and supply processes, Ibusa and Ute-Okpu communities lamented the non-inclusiveness in processes and inadequate community relations in the billing process.

The stakeholders, who all smiled out of the meeting, which they described as necessary and commendable, lauded the state government’s indulgence in seeing to the positive conclusion of the issues.

BY TOSAN ATIE/MARY OKUOLU