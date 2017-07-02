Williams Harps On Local Content

BY TOSAN ATIE/MARY OKUOLU

THE Commissioner for Women Affairs, Community and Social Development, Rev. (Mrs.) Omatsola Williams, has emphasised the importance of local content and the domestication of any law in the state.

Rev. Williams disclosed this recently in Asaba when the Delta State Chapter of Women 2030 paid her an advocacy / sensitisation visit.

The commissioner, who lauded the efforts of the Non-Governmental Organisations’ (NGOs) founders and their vision ahead of time, acknowledged their diligence in carrying out their duties and for being well organised and partnering international organisations.

She commended the group, which comprises different NGOs for its ability in networking and good operational conduct, adding that when different NGOs come together, they are bound to share ideas and values, which will in turn impact positively on the Nigerian populace, while urging the group to focus more on areas of societal needs.

She noted that it was important for the group and other NGOs to include People Living with Disabilities (PWDs) to enable them blend and be carried along, rather than sidelining them and allowing them form their own NGOs in isolation.

The leader of the group, Augusta Keneboh, in her speech, said that the Women 2030 Delta was formed on May 30, 2017, noting that the group was presented as a Civil Society Organisation (CSO) network in Delta State, to work for the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the state.According to her, the group is out to chart a new course for the SDGs in the state and has deemed it necessary to inform the commissioner of their readiness as a network to provide social mobilisation, engagement, sensitisation of SDGs to communities, the local government level, institutions and other stakeholders within her jurisdiction.

Keneboh also said that the group will support the policies and law implementation, as well as advocate for more gender equality bills and other related bills before the state House of Assembly, for passage into law.