USC Gets Commendation For Reconciling Urhobos

FOLLOWING the call on the Olorogun Moses Taiga led

UPU executive to extend its Olive branch of peaceful

co-existence to the aggrieved former President

General, Chief Joe Omene and his followers back to the

fold, the new leadership of Urhobo Social Club (USC), has

been commended for its reconciliatory role of uniting all

Urhobos

The commendation was made by the National Secretary,

Chief Ese Gam Owe, while speaking in Sapele recently on

the way forward by the present UPU Exco and the integral

position of the Urhobo Social Club, he described as a

socio-cultural organization with command of successful

Urhobo sons and daughters in various fields of human

endeavors.

According to Ese Gam, the Urhobo Social Club, which

was founded in 1973 is one of the foremost socio-cultural

organizations that is affiliated to UPU like Erhuvwu Social

Club, Ughelli and the Abraka based academicians association

known as “Ojakona Social Club, as he added, “these

affiliate clubs to UPU have branches in United Kingdom

(UK) and United States of America as well as in other

developed countries of the world.

USC, Ese Gam further explained, is not a body different

from UPU, just like father and son, owing to the critical

roles it played leading to the emergence of the present

UPU executive and is always involved in settling issues

bothering on the forward moving and forward looking

of Urhobo nation, concluding, “Urhobo Social Club is the

elitist wing of UPU owing to its composition of proven and

distinguished men and women in various elitist professions

in Nigeria and in Diaspora.

On the question of seeming indiscrimination and negligible

placement of Urhobo indigenes in federal establishment

and political offices, the UPU scribe disclosed that

a compilation exercise of all educated and certificated

Urhobo sons and daughters has commenced with data and

computerization of indigenous Urhobo workers in state

and federal establishments. The dossier of these qualified

Urhobos are meant for recommendation, to state, federal

ministries and parastatals as well as for federal political

appointments, Ese Gams explained, as he explained, UPU

is already in touch with these professionals to have a

place in government, especially at the federal level, asking

“Are there brighter and more intelligent personages than

some of our Urhobo icons like Prof G.G Darah, Prof Sam

Oyovwaire, Prof Akporonoh, Prof Egbodje and Chief (Barr)

TJ. Okpoko (SAN) among thousands qualified Urhobos that

WAZOBIA quota has deprived of their pride of place.

Oloragun Taiga is serious in correcting these past

wrongs and anomaly by assigning this exercise to himself

and every member, Ese Gam pointed out as he further

explained that a visit to Urhobo House Okere- Warri is

evidence of collation of information on the above subject

matter, while complaints by Urhobo indigenes of acts

of discrimination and short-changes in their respective

establishments are being addressed.