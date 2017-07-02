FOLLOWING the call on the Olorogun Moses Taiga led
UPU executive to extend its Olive branch of peaceful
co-existence to the aggrieved former President
General, Chief Joe Omene and his followers back to the
fold, the new leadership of Urhobo Social Club (USC), has
been commended for its reconciliatory role of uniting all
Urhobos
The commendation was made by the National Secretary,
Chief Ese Gam Owe, while speaking in Sapele recently on
the way forward by the present UPU Exco and the integral
position of the Urhobo Social Club, he described as a
socio-cultural organization with command of successful
Urhobo sons and daughters in various fields of human
endeavors.
According to Ese Gam, the Urhobo Social Club, which
was founded in 1973 is one of the foremost socio-cultural
organizations that is affiliated to UPU like Erhuvwu Social
Club, Ughelli and the Abraka based academicians association
known as “Ojakona Social Club, as he added, “these
affiliate clubs to UPU have branches in United Kingdom
(UK) and United States of America as well as in other
developed countries of the world.
USC, Ese Gam further explained, is not a body different
from UPU, just like father and son, owing to the critical
roles it played leading to the emergence of the present
UPU executive and is always involved in settling issues
bothering on the forward moving and forward looking
of Urhobo nation, concluding, “Urhobo Social Club is the
elitist wing of UPU owing to its composition of proven and
distinguished men and women in various elitist professions
in Nigeria and in Diaspora.
On the question of seeming indiscrimination and negligible
placement of Urhobo indigenes in federal establishment
and political offices, the UPU scribe disclosed that
a compilation exercise of all educated and certificated
Urhobo sons and daughters has commenced with data and
computerization of indigenous Urhobo workers in state
and federal establishments. The dossier of these qualified
Urhobos are meant for recommendation, to state, federal
ministries and parastatals as well as for federal political
appointments, Ese Gams explained, as he explained, UPU
is already in touch with these professionals to have a
place in government, especially at the federal level, asking
“Are there brighter and more intelligent personages than
some of our Urhobo icons like Prof G.G Darah, Prof Sam
Oyovwaire, Prof Akporonoh, Prof Egbodje and Chief (Barr)
TJ. Okpoko (SAN) among thousands qualified Urhobos that
WAZOBIA quota has deprived of their pride of place.
Oloragun Taiga is serious in correcting these past
wrongs and anomaly by assigning this exercise to himself
and every member, Ese Gam pointed out as he further
explained that a visit to Urhobo House Okere- Warri is
evidence of collation of information on the above subject
matter, while complaints by Urhobo indigenes of acts
of discrimination and short-changes in their respective
establishments are being addressed.