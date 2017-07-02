Renewable Energy And Diversification Of The Power Sector

THE worsening state of energy generation and its deleterious effects on the nation’s economy reverberated last week as the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Yakubu Dogara, criticised the annual expenditure of $5billion (approximately N1.8 trillion) for the procurement of generators in the country. He spoke at the public hearing on the three bills being considered to reposition the power sector and assured of the readiness of the House to support the executive arm to find a permanent solution to the power problem in Nigeria.

Part of the Speaker’s disclosure at the forum centred on the ongoing review of the country’s extant energy laws in order to provide an appropriate legal framework that would facilitate the exploitation of renewable energy to the benefit of the economy. He emphasised the need to explore the vast potentials in renewable energy to complement other power sources, based on the fact that it is clean and environmentally friendly.

The first of the three bills, according to the speaker, is for an Act to provide for the utilisation, sustainability and adequate supply of renewable energy for electricity and heat generation and for other related matters. The second bill, he added, is for an Act to amend the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) metre reading, billing and cash collection and credit management for electricity supplies and regulations, to address matters relating to outstanding liability of electric bills in rented apartments, while the third is for an act to reposition the NERC for effective service delivery and for related matters.

He observed inter-alia: “Power is arguably the most important driver of the national economy. Indeed, it is difficult, if not impossible, to imagine modern life without power. Our industries and factories need electricity to run, and so do our offices, homes and businesses.”

He added: “Renewable energy is a source of clean energy, which is environment-friendly and is crucial to the economy of the future. We can only be self-sufficient in the energy life when we combine all our energy resources such as wind, solar, hydro, biomas, bio-fuel, landfill, sewage gas, solid waste, geo-thermal energy and ocean energy.”

We agree no less with the speaker for two basic reasons. First, he has forthrightly identified the problem and also charted the way forward. Second, Nigeria’s over-reliance on hydro and gas-based sources of energy has cost her so much in terms of the stagnated development that now stares her in the face.

Agreed that the speaker’s effusive statement may been seen as one of the common promises public officers make from time to time, but Nigerians need such awareness to reinforce their determination to make a clean break with their chequered past and seek a better path to a promising future. As a matter of fact, it is a call to action on the part of the executive arm of government to seek the cost-effective means to boost energy generation in the country. And time is of essence indeed.

Unarguably, Nigeria has suffered huge losses in the past two decades, owing to poor energy generation and distribution from thermal and gas sources. Whereas both sources relatively supplied the country’s power needs from the 1960s to the late 1970s, Nigeria, however, failed woefully to diversify her energy sources, not only in response to the geometric increase in her population and the resultant urbanisation between the intervening years of the 1980s and the 1990s, but also to consolidate her industrialisation drive.

The problems still persist to this day, nonetheless. Nearly 57 years as a country, the regularity and voltage of power supply to Nigerians is ironically poorer than what they received in the incipient decades of Nigerian nationhood. This captures a pitiable index of national failure as it adversely affects the growth of local industries and also accounts for the minimal inflow of Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) in the last three decades, a scenario which has turned Nigeria into an import-dependent economy.

There is no denying the fact that energy generation and distribution must be factored into measures being considered to grow the economy and make life more meaningful for the citizenry. This underscores the significance of the three bills in the House of Representatives to rejuvenate the power sector.

We, therefore, urge the House of Representatives to speed up its legislative work and promptly pass the bills so that in two years or thereabout, this worrisome problem would no longer persist. Nigeria cannot continue to lag in a sector in which less populated and less materially-endowed African countries are doing well comparably.