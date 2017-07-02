Okowa Charges Students To Acquire Skills

BY MAXWELL MOMAH/AGBOR

The Delta State Governor, Senator

Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has charged students

to work hard and acquiring

experience through skills to distinguish

themselves in life.

The governor speaking at Agbor during

scholarship award and empowerment

programme to 154 students in

Ika south local government area by the

member representing the constituency

in the state House of Assembly Hon Festus

Okoh , said it was imperative for students

to study hard in order to excel in their

choosing field.

He said that studying hard and obtaining

experience through skills will position

them for the challenges ahead , promising

to be supportive of students that choose

to acquire skills.

on the scholarship award, the governor

said that the exercise is laudable and a

welcome development that should be

emulated by others by offering assistance

to those that have over years remained a

strong support base.

He expressed happiness over the

empowerment programme and urged

politicians in the area to be united and

speak with one voice, saying that the crisis

in the party has been resolved by the

Supreme Court.

He appealed for genuine reconciliation

by the people, urging the leadership of

PDP in the local government area to intensify

all avenues for total reconciliation to

bring the people back into one family .

He advised the party leadership to go

from house to house ,preaching peace and

unity that will give the party landslide victory

in next general election and also appealed

that women be given at least three

councillorship positions in appreciating

their continued overwhelming support to

PDP in the local government area.

The lawmaker, Hon Fetus Okoh, in his

address, said the scholarship award and

empowerment programme are in line with

the state government SMART agenda and

in fulfillment of his campaign promises to

his constituents.