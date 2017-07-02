BY MAXWELL MOMAH/AGBOR
The Delta State Governor, Senator
Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has charged students
to work hard and acquiring
experience through skills to distinguish
themselves in life.
The governor speaking at Agbor during
scholarship award and empowerment
programme to 154 students in
Ika south local government area by the
member representing the constituency
in the state House of Assembly Hon Festus
Okoh , said it was imperative for students
to study hard in order to excel in their
choosing field.
He said that studying hard and obtaining
experience through skills will position
them for the challenges ahead , promising
to be supportive of students that choose
to acquire skills.
on the scholarship award, the governor
said that the exercise is laudable and a
welcome development that should be
emulated by others by offering assistance
to those that have over years remained a
strong support base.
He expressed happiness over the
empowerment programme and urged
politicians in the area to be united and
speak with one voice, saying that the crisis
in the party has been resolved by the
Supreme Court.
He appealed for genuine reconciliation
by the people, urging the leadership of
PDP in the local government area to intensify
all avenues for total reconciliation to
bring the people back into one family .
He advised the party leadership to go
from house to house ,preaching peace and
unity that will give the party landslide victory
in next general election and also appealed
that women be given at least three
councillorship positions in appreciating
their continued overwhelming support to
PDP in the local government area.
The lawmaker, Hon Fetus Okoh, in his
address, said the scholarship award and
empowerment programme are in line with
the state government SMART agenda and
in fulfillment of his campaign promises to
his constituents.