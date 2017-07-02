Managing Waste

ONE of the fallouts of modern industrialisation and increasing urbanization is the inevitable rise in the volume of waste generation in the cities and subsequent threat to human health. From the effluents from various industries to the domestic refuse, generated by individuals and communities, it is obvious that all is not well with waste disposal and management in the society.

Many cities across the country are littered with refuse which not only constitute environmental hazard but also poses serious threats to the health of citizens, if not evacuated promptly. Similarly, industrial waste from manufacturers, markets and other public places are indiscriminately disposed in a most unhygienic manner. In some parts of the country, some unscrupulous people even defecate in open places, thus polluting the environment and exposing the innocent citizens to monumental health hazards.

We are worried about this state of affairs which should not be allowed to continue. As the rains set in, there is the urgent need, for a change of attitude and indeed a new template for waste disposal as indiscriminate dumping of refuse has the potential of blocking drainage systems and other natural waterways, thus leading to flooding and its devastating effects.

While generation of waste appears inevitable, in view of urbanisation and industrialization in modern society, it is also a statement of fact that adequate and commensurate measures should be put in place to ensure that it does not endanger the health of the people. In the days of yore, sanitation officials monitored the sanitary situation both in the urban and the suburbs of the country to ensure compliance to accepted standard; regrettably, today such surveillance has waned.

People have, over the years, become impervious to doing what is expected of them for their own good and the wellbeing of the society generally. Impunity has also been elevated over and above decorum. This is totally unacceptable. There is the need to re-introduce the regular sanitary inspection by the relevant organs of government with the full mandate to enforce compliance to the acceptable standards, while defaulters should be prosecuted.

Besides, waste management agencies need to up their responsibility by ensuring regular and prompt disposal of refuse from premises, streets, communities, market places and other areas.

They should also explore ways of turning waste to wealth as is done in other countries. Apart from removing the hazards associated with indiscriminate dumping and emission of wastes, such systematic processing of waste to wealth will provide employment opportunities to our teeming unemployed youths. Indeed, waste recycling and management of waste forms a veritable part of wealth and job creation in modern society and Nigeria cannot afford to lag in this area. Maximizing the benefits of waste management has, therefore, become inevitable as it will go a long way not only in enhancing the aesthetics of the environment, but also in ridding our cities and urban areas of filth and associated health risks as well as providing employment opportunities to the army of unemployed youths.