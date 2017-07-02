Mrakpor Calls For Unity Among JPs In Delta

BY JOSIAH OGOEGBUNEM

THE Delta State Attorney-General and the Commissioner for Justice, Barr. Peter Mrakpor, has called on the newly sworn-in Justices of the Peace (JPs) in the state to always work with the umbrella body of the union in order to achieve results.

Speaking during a courtesy call on the commissioner by members of the Justices of the Peace, drawn from across the 25 local government areas of the state, the Attorney-General said that he was overwhelmed by their visit and their show of love, saying that he had never been so honored like that before and thanked them for the visit.

He advised them to go back to their various local government areas and work at all times with the umbrella body of the union that coordinates the affairs of the union in the state for them to achieve result as Justices of Peace in the state.

Mrakpor also disclosed that his ministry has established mediation centres in all the 25 council areas in the state and also in contact with all the councils’ chapter of JPs with a view to involving them in settlement of disputes at the grassroots level and the need to talk to the people to embrace Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) and amicable settlement of dispute instead of resulting to litigations.

The commissioner thanked the state Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, for his appointment and attributed his achievements in the ministry to the assistance of the governor and promised not to disappoint the governor.

In his speech, the leader of the group, Prince Victor Olatunde Olasunpo, who revealed that the group was in the office to thank the Attorney- General for their appointment and to also inform him that they have officially resumed work as JPs in the state. He described the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice as an experienced and exposed professional whose wealth of experience has been brought to bear on the Ministry of Justice in the stat and thanked him for the various innovations in the ministry.