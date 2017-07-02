Govt Set Up Committees To Promote Inter-Ethnic, Harmonious Relationship –Uzor

THE Special Adviser to the Governor on Rural Development and Peace Building, Chief Edwin Chukwunwike Uzor (JP) has disclosed that the Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration has reduced inter-ethnic squabbles in the state to the barest minimum through its procreative approach towards crisis management.

Chief Uzor made the disclosure while delivering a lecture at the Strategic Inter-Ethnic Peace Building Conference organised by the Office of the Executive Assistant to the Governor, Special Duties (Community Relations/Peace Building) at the Kingdom Hall, Ughelli, Ughelli Local Government Area last Thursday.

Chief Uzor, who spoke on the topic “The Role of Government in Peace Building and promoting Inter-Ethnic Harmony in Delta State with Focus on His Excellency, Senator (Dr.) Okowa’s administration (2015-Date, noted that the town hall meetings embarked on by the governor has brought governance to the door steps of the people and thereby addressed incidences of rumour peddling, suspicion, as well as unsubstantiated claims, which have potentials to ignite crises among the ethnic groups within the state.

He said that the state government has set up the Delta State Advisory Peace Building Council with the global trends on conflict prevention, conflict resolution, transformation, post conflict reconciliation and peace management to be able to manage and bring the inter-ethnic groups together.

Chief Uzor said that the governor created political offices and appointed some persons as Executive Assistants, Senior Special Assistants or Personal Assistants and the Office of the Special Adviser on Rural Development and Peace Building in order to maintain and drive the peace agenda in the state by being proactive.

“By promoting inter-ethnic harmony in the state, making sure that uprising is reduced to its barest minimum, a number of committees have been put in place by government to assist in promoting inter-ethnic harmonious relationship,” he added.

Chief Uzor admonished that people should see themselves as members of one large family, brought together by divine configuration.