CVR: INEC Registers 71,039 In Delta, Executive Secretary Says Exercise Not Ended

BY ROSEMARY NWAEBUNI

IN its resolve to deliver credible, free and fair elections acceptable to Nigerians, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that the Continuous Voters’ Registration (CVR) has not ended.

Stating this in a media briefing, held at INEC office, Asaba, the Executive Secretary of the Commission in Delta State, Mrs. Rose Oriarran-Anthony, disclosed that the exercise is a continuous process and added that the first quarter of the CVR which commenced on April 28, 2017 in the state ended July 20, 2017.

She stated that at the end of the first quarter, Delta State had 71,039 registrants which may likely drop downward after the AFIS run on CVR data to identify multiple registrations and warned that penalty for multiple registration ‘means automatic deletion from the register.’

While revealing that the second quarter of the CVR commences on July 31, 2017, she said that the commission has displayed the list of persons who registered in the first quarter of the CVR for claims and objection to enable the registrants cross check and ensure that there were no errors in the information they supplied.

Oriarran-Anthony called on registrants who took part in the exercise to take advantage of the commencement of the display, and hearing of claims and objection which would run from Monday, 24 to Friday, 28 July, 2017 to cross check and ensure that their names, ages, addresses and every detail provided were rightly captured.

“It is also an opportunity to raise any objection to any name which ought not to be in the register such as the name of a dead person,” she added.

She highlighted the timetable for the CVR as follows, end of first quarter, Thursday, July 20, 2017; Printing of register for claims and objections, Friday July 21, 2017; Display and hearing of claims and objections, Monday 24 to Friday July 28, 2017; Data Upload and Consolidation, Monday 24, to Friday July, 28, 2017.

She disclosed that the commencement of AFIS run on CVR data will be on Monday July 31, 2017; post CVR Data Republication 16 to 31, August, 2917; Second quarter take of the CVR, Monday, July 31, 2017; Printing of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) of those registered in first quarter, August 1, 2017 till the end of the second quarter.

The executive secretary noted the exercise was not an all comer’s affair, but for only Nigerian citizens who turned 18 years after the last registration exercise, those who were above 18 years that missed the last registration exercise, resident, work, originate from the local government areas or wards covered by the registration area centre.

She also said that those who registered before, but do not have their names, photographs, finger prints captured, with proof of Temporary Voter Card (TVC) and those who have PVC and TVC, but their names are not in the register of voters are also legible for the exercise.