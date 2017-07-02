Court’s Directive On Identity Of Treasury Looters

RECENTLTLY a Federal High Court in Lagos ordered the Federal Government to, without any further delay, make public the names of high ranking public officials from whom public funds were recovered and the circumstances under which funds were recovered, as well as the exact amount of funds recovered from each official.

he order was contained in a judgment delivered by Justice Hadiza Rabiu Shagari, following a Freedom of Information suit number: FHC/CS/964/2016 brought by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) against the Federal Government. The suit was instituted by SERAP following a disclosure last year that funds were recovered from some high-ranking public officials and private individuals.

Justice Shagari, in the judgment where the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Muhammed and the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture were joined as defendants, agreed with SERAP that “the Federal Government has legally binding obligations to tell Nigerians the names of all suspected looters of the public treasury past and present.”

He also granted the reliefs sought by SERAP, which include, a declaration that, by virtue of the provisions of Section 4 (a) of the Freedom of Information Act 2011, the defendants are under a binding legal obligation to provide the plaintiff with up to date information; to widely disseminate including on a dedicated website, information about the names of high ranking public officials from whom public funds were recovered since May 2015 and the circumstances under which stolen public funds were returned. We, applaud Justice Shagari for this democratic, landmark and monumental judgment which is indeed a victory for justice, rule of law, transparency and accountability in the country. The judgment is quite monumental and legendary because it would immensely go a long way in checkmating corruption in all its ramifications in Nigeria.

he judgment of the court is in order, considering the fact that Nigerians have been asking for the names of the looters of the nation’s treasury since the Ministry of Information, last year, published details of the recoveries, which showed that the Federal Government successfully retrieved N78,325, 354,631.82, $185,119,584.61, £3,508,355.46 and €11, 250 between May 29, 2015 and May 25, 2016.

gain, there is absolutely no basis for shielding the names of those who have milked our treasury dry judging from the fact that the details of the recoveries under interim forfeiture which were a combination of cash and assets during the same period, amounted to N126, 563,481,095.43, $9,090,243,920.15, £2,484,447.55 and €303,399.17 coupled with anticipated repatriation from foreign countries which was put at $321,316,726.1, £6,900,000 and €11,826.11 as well as 239 non-cash recoveries such as farmlands, plots of land, uncompleted buildings, completed buildings, vehicles and maritime vessels. These are enormous resources that would have been channelled to the overall growth and development of the country.

We have a precedent as far as the war against corruption is concerned, especially when it comes to making the names of alleged treasury looters public. Some years ago, the media published the names of treasury looters including that of General Sani Abacha without much ado.

Hiding the names of treasury looters is counter-productive to the battle against corruption. This is why Justice Shagari should be commended for the heroic judgment which would add the needed impetus to the fight against corruption in Nigeria.

Publishing the names of treasury looters and the amount looted as directed by the Lagos High Court, would obviously promote transparency ,while serving as a deterrent to potential thieves or treasury looters.

We, therefore, urge the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government to wholeheartedly obey the decision of the Lagos High Court by genuinely unmasking the names of the looters and the amount of money or property recovered from them since the administration came to power in May, 2015