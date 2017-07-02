7.5m Workers Register Under Pension Scheme In Second Quarter –NBS

THE National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has stated that the Retirement Savings Account (RSA) membership distribution data for second quarter, 2017 reflected that over 7.5 million workers registered under the pension scheme. The RSA is part of the Pensions Contributory Savings Scheme which became effective in 2004.

The system is a contributory, privately managed scheme established for all employees.

The law mandates every eligible employee (private or public) to maintain a Retirement Savings Account in their chosen Pension Funds Administrators (PFAs).

PFAs are, by law, mandated to manage the RSA accounts, but the funds and pension assets must be kept with Pension Fund Custodians, who are guaranteed by banks. They are being regulated by the National Pension Commission.

The NBS gave the figure in a report on “Retirement Savings Account (RSA) Membership Distribution for Second Quarter, 2017’’ posted on the bureau’s website yesterday in Abuja.

The bureau stated that the scheme recorded over 7.5 million workers in the second quarter, compared to 7.4 million in first quarter of 2017 out of a total working population of over 69 million workers.

This, the bureau stated, represented 10.93 per cent of the total working population.

It stated that the figure was not surprising, given the largely informal structure of the labour force with about 50 per cent of the current workforce engaged in subsistence agriculture and informal trading.

It also stated that micro businesses for example, accounted for over 90 per cent of total Micro, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (MSMSEs) in Nigeria. The report stated that out of a total male working population of 36 million, only 5.3 million or 14.83 per cent male workers registered under the pension scheme as at second quarter.