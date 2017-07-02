Nwador Urges Youths To Be Law Abiding

ONE of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) youth

leaders in Eziokpor Quarters, Obiaruku, headquarters

of Ukwuani Local Government Area of Delta

State, Mr. Solomon Nwador, has urged youths to be law

abiding and give maximum cooperation to constituted

authorities to enable government deliver dividends of

democracy.

Nwador, who gave the advice while answering questions

from newsman at Obiaruku recently, advised the leaders at

all ties of government to have the fear of God in managing

of people and the resources of the country.

According to him, “it is our belief that if the fear of God is

paramount in the mind of our leaders, they will shun corruption

and show empathy for the people they govern.

“We implore our leaders at all levels to remember also

that they swore an oath to take care of whatever is in their

care on trust; hence it should be treated as such, because

our God Almighty is watching closely.

Christian leaders also called on governments and those

in position of authorities to initiate programmes, policies

and actions capable of solving the multi-faceted problems

facing the country.

On the crisis rocking Ukwuani Local Government,

Nwador commended the state government for taking a

definite, kindest and wisest decision in calming down

the communal crisis ravaging Akashiede Kingdom and

Amai Kingdom.

According to him, since the arrest of the prominent

Chiefs in the three communities Amai, Eziokpor and Umuebu,

I can say without fear of favour, the killing, kidnapping,

raping and stealing has reduced drastically.

While commending the state government for the action

so far taken, Nwador also used the opportunity to appeal

to the state government to “release them as the action

has gone a long way to teach most elders, chief and other

community leader lesson