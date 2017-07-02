ONE of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) youth
leaders in Eziokpor Quarters, Obiaruku, headquarters
of Ukwuani Local Government Area of Delta
State, Mr. Solomon Nwador, has urged youths to be law
abiding and give maximum cooperation to constituted
authorities to enable government deliver dividends of
democracy.
Nwador, who gave the advice while answering questions
from newsman at Obiaruku recently, advised the leaders at
all ties of government to have the fear of God in managing
of people and the resources of the country.
According to him, “it is our belief that if the fear of God is
paramount in the mind of our leaders, they will shun corruption
and show empathy for the people they govern.
“We implore our leaders at all levels to remember also
that they swore an oath to take care of whatever is in their
care on trust; hence it should be treated as such, because
our God Almighty is watching closely.
Christian leaders also called on governments and those
in position of authorities to initiate programmes, policies
and actions capable of solving the multi-faceted problems
facing the country.
On the crisis rocking Ukwuani Local Government,
Nwador commended the state government for taking a
definite, kindest and wisest decision in calming down
the communal crisis ravaging Akashiede Kingdom and
Amai Kingdom.
According to him, since the arrest of the prominent
Chiefs in the three communities Amai, Eziokpor and Umuebu,
I can say without fear of favour, the killing, kidnapping,
raping and stealing has reduced drastically.
While commending the state government for the action
so far taken, Nwador also used the opportunity to appeal
to the state government to “release them as the action
has gone a long way to teach most elders, chief and other
community leader lesson