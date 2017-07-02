We’ve Taken Steps To Check Perennial Flooding In Delta –Okowa

GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has sued for patience among Deltans as his administration has taken strident steps to check the perennial flooding in the state.

The governor gave the assurance yesterday when members of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Asaba branch, led by Engr. Bemigho Ofoeyeno, presented a report on flood water management and control in Asaba and its environs.

According to him, “flooding situation is occurring in other states across the nation and there is no doubt that the state government has taken actions in solving the flooding in different parts of the state.”

“Also, the state government like other states of the country, at the moment has its funding constraints, but beyond the constraints, I think that we have a commitment to our people and we will do everything within our reach to provide funds to mitigate the flooding issues that we have in the state,” he said.

Speaking specifically about the flood situation in Asaba and its environs, the governor assured, “we have started taking actions by constructing the drains along Okpanam road and we are mindful of the fact that it is not enough to bring the final solution to the flooding challenge we have in Asaba.

“We have also recently approved the contract for the construction of sewage along the Direct Labour Agency/Jesus Saves Road to solve the drainage problems that we have in the capital territory,” he informed the NSE members, reiterating, “we are aware that from time to time, we have had flooding issues in Asaba, which flows from the Okpanam community; some actions have been taken by the previous administration and I believe that this collaboration that we are witnessing here today is something that will take us quite far as a state, so, I must thank members of the NSE, Asaba branch for taking it upon themselves to study the documents from the state government concerning the flooding issues and have decided to help proffer solutions to the flooding situation in Asaba and its environs.”

Addressing issues raised concerning the Asaba Master Plan, Governor Okowa disclosed, “there was a master plan for Asaba at some point in time, which was several years ago and it is out of date at the moment, but we are already in the process of drawing a new one; consultants have been involved and this will be done through the Delta Capital Territory Development Agency and there is also need for a topographic map of the capital territory and we will see what can be done to ensure that we have a holistic map, which will help to guide our actions concerning the capital territory.

The member representing Aniocha North Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly and a fellow of the NSE, Hon. Emeka Nwaobi disclosed that members of NSE were worried by the flooding in Asaba and its environs and as concerned Deltans, the NSE set up a seven-man technical committee to study the flooding situation within Asaba and proffer engineering solutions for floodwater management and control.

Engr. Ofoeyeno had in his address, said, “It is our belief that if the recommendations provided in our report on the flood water management and control in Asaba and its environs are fully implemented, it will bring a permanent solution to the flooding problem, which has become a menace today in Asaba.”

Highpoint of the event was the presentation of copies of the report to the governor.