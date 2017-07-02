Curbing Sustained Bomb Attacks On University Of Maiduguri

WE are constrained to revisit the sustained attacks on the University of Maidugri (UNIMAID) by the Boko Haram sect. It is a sacrilege in a civilised society where the renowned institution has been serving as a citadel of teaching, learning and research for over three decades. The university is ideally a sacred market place of knowledge acquisition, sharing and above all, breeding fecund characteristics of future leaders in Nigeria and indeed across Africa. There is no imaginable reason or any fathomable justification for the continued wastage of human lives and intellectual property in that citadel of learning by the terrorists and their ignoble sponsors.

The irony is not far-fetched as the naughty terrorists who say Western education is unacceptable but they and their sponsors turn around to utilise high-technology design in their deadly use of Improvised Explosive Devices, (IED) which they secretly wear and detonate with precision communication technological knowledge. Incidentally, this knowledge is taught and acquired at UNIMAID, a breeding ground for civilisation. We hope that with intense searchlight and hindsight dragnets of our gallant armed forces and other security agents, the nation shall overcome in identifying and unmasking all those behind this heinous crime and sacrilege against humanity.

Apart from pure knowledge and power creation, the academic community provides fertile breeding ground for views of socio-political and economic assessment of issues and their utilitarian values, all of which provide us with the anchorage in assessing social integration and development values which everyone enjoys, irrespective of status. We think that there is need for adequate investment in the provision of extra vigilance as a price of safety and freedom for the community for the survival of humanity and intellectual development.

Unfortunately, with the continuing suicide bomb attacks, UNIMAIDhas been losing its capacity for discharging its roles as a custodian of knowledge-based education. Such diminishing academic prowess began to manifest in October last year when a renowned veterinary medicine professor was among those killed in such deadly and cowardly attacks. Since then, many professionals have been relocating to other fertile institutions at home and abroad. Such inevitable lack of safety and security situation diminishes the opportunity for the institution to continue to turn out men and women worthy of character and learning ready to contribute meaningfully to social and economic development of the nation. This is why we join concerned nationalists to urgently prevail on the Federal Government and all stakeholders to halt this madness in wasteful destruction of human lives, intellectual property and installed infrastructure in modern civilised society.

Sadly enough, all elements of psychological security impacts are lacking at UNIMAIDCampus even when there is the notion that Boko Haram terrorists have been eliminated in Sambisia Forest by the onslaughts of the military. We understand that there is no university perimeter fence which totals 26 kilometres. In other words, the eastern axis bordering a community of the poor masses is very porous in terms of any element of security cordon device. According to a high powered panel committee headed by the Deputy Vice- Chancellor, stringent measures have been recommended to the university council for immediate implementation at its own level of funding before the institution reopens in October, while waiting for the Federal Government to provide permanent solution to the security lapses.

As the nation’s image is soiled from the angle of invasion and violation of its ivory tower, we suggest two options; either a temporary closure of the university for a thorough mopping up of the terrorists within the campus environment or a longer time suspension of all elements of academic activities to enable the authorities fish out all the insurgents and their sponsors and an intelligent think-tank re-strategise a comprehensive security component in the campus environment. Any insider reprehensive elements – local and foreigners-aiding and abeting continued supply of arms and ammunition must be made accountable for all breaches of peace and security in the campus environment.

In the long term, we recommend beaming of searchlight on the surrounding communities and installation of Close Circuit Television (CCTV) devices to monitor flash points. As normalcy tickles down, all youths need debriefing against attempts to initiate them as ready tools for suicide bombing.