Nsukwa-Ndemili Road Reconstruction: Okowa Administration’s Best Legacy —Nwabudike

A community leader from Ejeme-Aniogor, Hon Sylvester

Nwabudike has said that the reconstruction of

the Nsukwa – Ndemili link road is one of the best

legacy the current administration will be leaving with the

benefitting communities.

According to the community leader, the need to rehabilitate

the road was long overdue, saying that while

successive government may not have re-tarred the road

for paucity of fund, they are happy that the present government

has seen it as a challenge and has decided to do

the needful.

Nwabudike ,who stated this during the Nsukwa clan

meeting convened by the Delta State Commissioner for

Agriculture and Natural Resources to strategize on the way

forward for the clan, maintained that the road was tarred

several decades ago but has deteriorated over the years.

“Besides the road, even the way the current administration

is distributing its projects within the three districts

that make up the state must be commended. Nobody

under this scheme will feel marginalized and I am proud

of that.

“Now if you look at this road, that is, our road which

tarring is nearing completion, you will agree with me

that it was long overdue. This was a road that was tarred

several decades ago but due to age, it has deteriorated.

We were expecting that past governments would have

done something about it, but nothing happened, maybe

for monetary reasons.

“But we are happy that the present administration has

decided to reconstruct and re-tar the road. We commend

him just as we commend our son, the Commissioner for

Agriculture and Natural Resources, Hon. Austin Chikezie

whom we know has a strong hand in the approval of what

is going on now on the road. “We however want to assure

him that we will always stand by him and support his

future political ambition just as we will stand by and also

support our governor in his future political desire.

“I must say emphatically that this time around, it is the

time of the people of Nsukwa Clan to go to the state House

of Assembly and we must support our own to succeed. The

days when the people of Nsukwa Clan are relegated to the

background are over, this time around, we are ready to hold

our own and work for our political success. “