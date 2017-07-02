A community leader from Ejeme-Aniogor, Hon Sylvester
Nwabudike has said that the reconstruction of
the Nsukwa – Ndemili link road is one of the best
legacy the current administration will be leaving with the
benefitting communities.
According to the community leader, the need to rehabilitate
the road was long overdue, saying that while
successive government may not have re-tarred the road
for paucity of fund, they are happy that the present government
has seen it as a challenge and has decided to do
the needful.
Nwabudike ,who stated this during the Nsukwa clan
meeting convened by the Delta State Commissioner for
Agriculture and Natural Resources to strategize on the way
forward for the clan, maintained that the road was tarred
several decades ago but has deteriorated over the years.
“Besides the road, even the way the current administration
is distributing its projects within the three districts
that make up the state must be commended. Nobody
under this scheme will feel marginalized and I am proud
of that.
“Now if you look at this road, that is, our road which
tarring is nearing completion, you will agree with me
that it was long overdue. This was a road that was tarred
several decades ago but due to age, it has deteriorated.
We were expecting that past governments would have
done something about it, but nothing happened, maybe
for monetary reasons.
“But we are happy that the present administration has
decided to reconstruct and re-tar the road. We commend
him just as we commend our son, the Commissioner for
Agriculture and Natural Resources, Hon. Austin Chikezie
whom we know has a strong hand in the approval of what
is going on now on the road. “We however want to assure
him that we will always stand by him and support his
future political ambition just as we will stand by and also
support our governor in his future political desire.
“I must say emphatically that this time around, it is the
time of the people of Nsukwa Clan to go to the state House
of Assembly and we must support our own to succeed. The
days when the people of Nsukwa Clan are relegated to the
background are over, this time around, we are ready to hold
our own and work for our political success. “