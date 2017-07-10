MEMBERS of Ogwashi-Uku Development
Forum, otherwise
known as D-Forum, have appealed
to the Delta State Government
to wade into the non-completion of
Ogwashi-Uku – Asaba road dualization
project.
The call, which is coming on the
heels of the July 10 2017 accident
which claimed several lives along that
road is said to be one among many
other accidents that have claimed
the lives of several persons in recent
times.
The convener of D-Forum, Barr.
Steve Uwaechie, who made the call
while speaking on the incident, lamented
that of the long stretch of
the road network which terminates
somewhere in Ughelli, only the stretch
between Ossissa and Asaba has remained
uncompleted for years.
It would be recalled that the road
contract was awarded during the
administration of Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan.
“If you look at the crash that
occurred on Wednesday involving a
Delta Line bus and another Agofure
motors bus where a pregnant woman
and other persons reportedly lost
their lives, you will agree with me
that if that road project had been
completed on schedule with the road
dualized, such a crash would have
been avoided.
“Our people are now asking this
question: how many more lives need
to be lost on this road before something
is done by the government?
Sometime last year, another Delta
Line bus also had a head-on collision
with a vehicle carrying sachet water
and several persons reportedly lost
their lives too. It was also on that road
that a senior police officer lost his life
in another ghastly motor accident
sometime ago.
“Apart from these, there are other
multiple accidents that occur almost
on a daily basis on this road. As it
stands now, unless the state government
takes urgent action, the road
may not be completed in the near
future. “We know that that contract
was awarded by a previous administration.
I must say that the motive
though laudable, the non-completion
of the road continues to smear and
defeat the motive as the road has sadly
become a death trap.
“While the stretch from Ossissa to
Ughelli has been completed, the question
is: ‘what is holding the stretch
from Aniocha South to Asaba from
being completed? This is why we are
calling on the state government to
step in and direct the contractor handling
the road project to mobilize to
site and complete the construction.
“This is a major state road that
should not be allowed to deteriorate
the way it is going, just as it is important
that sanctity of human life must
be protected by the state government
through ensuring that something is
done about the road urgently”, he
said.
Findings by our correspondent
revealed that a great stretch of the
road, especially the area close to the
Medium Prison in Ogwashi-Uku has
become a major death trap as erosion
is rapidly washing off what is remaining
of the road.