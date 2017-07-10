D-Forum Seeks Govt’s Intervention In Ogwashi-Uku-Asaba Road Dualisation Project

MEMBERS of Ogwashi-Uku Development

Forum, otherwise

known as D-Forum, have appealed

to the Delta State Government

to wade into the non-completion of

Ogwashi-Uku – Asaba road dualization

project.

The call, which is coming on the

heels of the July 10 2017 accident

which claimed several lives along that

road is said to be one among many

other accidents that have claimed

the lives of several persons in recent

times.

The convener of D-Forum, Barr.

Steve Uwaechie, who made the call

while speaking on the incident, lamented

that of the long stretch of

the road network which terminates

somewhere in Ughelli, only the stretch

between Ossissa and Asaba has remained

uncompleted for years.

It would be recalled that the road

contract was awarded during the

administration of Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan.

“If you look at the crash that

occurred on Wednesday involving a

Delta Line bus and another Agofure

motors bus where a pregnant woman

and other persons reportedly lost

their lives, you will agree with me

that if that road project had been

completed on schedule with the road

dualized, such a crash would have

been avoided.

“Our people are now asking this

question: how many more lives need

to be lost on this road before something

is done by the government?

Sometime last year, another Delta

Line bus also had a head-on collision

with a vehicle carrying sachet water

and several persons reportedly lost

their lives too. It was also on that road

that a senior police officer lost his life

in another ghastly motor accident

sometime ago.

“Apart from these, there are other

multiple accidents that occur almost

on a daily basis on this road. As it

stands now, unless the state government

takes urgent action, the road

may not be completed in the near

future. “We know that that contract

was awarded by a previous administration.

I must say that the motive

though laudable, the non-completion

of the road continues to smear and

defeat the motive as the road has sadly

become a death trap.

“While the stretch from Ossissa to

Ughelli has been completed, the question

is: ‘what is holding the stretch

from Aniocha South to Asaba from

being completed? This is why we are

calling on the state government to

step in and direct the contractor handling

the road project to mobilize to

site and complete the construction.

“This is a major state road that

should not be allowed to deteriorate

the way it is going, just as it is important

that sanctity of human life must

be protected by the state government

through ensuring that something is

done about the road urgently”, he

said.

Findings by our correspondent

revealed that a great stretch of the

road, especially the area close to the

Medium Prison in Ogwashi-Uku has

become a major death trap as erosion

is rapidly washing off what is remaining

of the road.