Ndokwa People Urged To Join War Against Terrorism

MEMBERS of Ndokwa communities have been

requested to join hands with security operatives

and agencies in ensuring safety of lives and

property within the area. The Chairman of Neighbourhood

Community Vigilantee Corps ,Dr. Emmanuel Opia made the

request in Kwale as a resource person during a seminar /

workshop titled ‘’Conflict Analysis/Resolution, The Tool Of

Anti-Terrorism Law’’ organized for vigilante personnel.

He explained that every member of the society is a

vigilant agent, adding that it was important as such that

crimes and violence should be prevented from occurring to

avoid their devastating effects. Dr, Opia recalled that sequel

to the advent of Fulani Herdsmen Menace in Delta State,

Governor Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa constituted a Conflict

Management Committee which recommendation was

conveyed in a Communiqué which was passed, and a bill

was passed into law by the Delta State House of Assembly

and was into Anti-Terrorism Law, now ‘’Anti-Terrorism Act’’

assented to by the Governor on 5th December 2016.

Dr. Opia, a conflict analyst disclosed that in order to

revalidate the ‘’Anti-Terrorism Act’’, we need sponsor as the

United Kingdom Development partner and the European

Union jointly sponsored the world analysis mapping

covering sixteen communities across the three Senatorial

Districts of the state with flash points at Okpanam in

Oshimili South, Ossissa in Ndokwa East and Ethiopia East

Local Government Areas.

He pointed out that the Anti-Terrorism Act gave a

backing to all security operatives, including the vigilante

Groups to Combat Terrorism and other related Crimes,

adding that with a view to eradicating terrorism from the

state, the government had established six special courts

for accelerated trial of suspected terrorists.

While describing the seminar as a training instrument

for the participants, the resource person noted that the

terrorists and criminals live within, and charged them

to be more vigilant. He called for prompt and reliable

information on crimes and terrorism from members

of the public to security agents for quick response and

proactiveness.

Among those, who responded at the end of the lecture

included the Divisional Crime Officer (DCO) Kwale Police

Division, Director of State Security Services Vigilantee

Chairman of Ndokwa West and Ukwuani Local Government

Areas and representatives of Oil Companies operating in

the area.

They lauded Dr. Opia for organizing the programme

describing it as timely in view of the blazing incidents

of Fulani Herdsmen Menace. They emphasized the

importance of Co-operation among the security agents,

Local Vigilantees and Members of the public, especially

on information dissemination on hide-out and activities

of terrorists and criminals.