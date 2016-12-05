MEMBERS of Ndokwa communities have been
requested to join hands with security operatives
and agencies in ensuring safety of lives and
property within the area. The Chairman of Neighbourhood
Community Vigilantee Corps ,Dr. Emmanuel Opia made the
request in Kwale as a resource person during a seminar /
workshop titled ‘’Conflict Analysis/Resolution, The Tool Of
Anti-Terrorism Law’’ organized for vigilante personnel.
He explained that every member of the society is a
vigilant agent, adding that it was important as such that
crimes and violence should be prevented from occurring to
avoid their devastating effects. Dr, Opia recalled that sequel
to the advent of Fulani Herdsmen Menace in Delta State,
Governor Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa constituted a Conflict
Management Committee which recommendation was
conveyed in a Communiqué which was passed, and a bill
was passed into law by the Delta State House of Assembly
and was into Anti-Terrorism Law, now ‘’Anti-Terrorism Act’’
assented to by the Governor on 5th December 2016.
Dr. Opia, a conflict analyst disclosed that in order to
revalidate the ‘’Anti-Terrorism Act’’, we need sponsor as the
United Kingdom Development partner and the European
Union jointly sponsored the world analysis mapping
covering sixteen communities across the three Senatorial
Districts of the state with flash points at Okpanam in
Oshimili South, Ossissa in Ndokwa East and Ethiopia East
Local Government Areas.
He pointed out that the Anti-Terrorism Act gave a
backing to all security operatives, including the vigilante
Groups to Combat Terrorism and other related Crimes,
adding that with a view to eradicating terrorism from the
state, the government had established six special courts
for accelerated trial of suspected terrorists.
While describing the seminar as a training instrument
for the participants, the resource person noted that the
terrorists and criminals live within, and charged them
to be more vigilant. He called for prompt and reliable
information on crimes and terrorism from members
of the public to security agents for quick response and
proactiveness.
Among those, who responded at the end of the lecture
included the Divisional Crime Officer (DCO) Kwale Police
Division, Director of State Security Services Vigilantee
Chairman of Ndokwa West and Ukwuani Local Government
Areas and representatives of Oil Companies operating in
the area.
They lauded Dr. Opia for organizing the programme
describing it as timely in view of the blazing incidents
of Fulani Herdsmen Menace. They emphasized the
importance of Co-operation among the security agents,
Local Vigilantees and Members of the public, especially
on information dissemination on hide-out and activities
of terrorists and criminals.