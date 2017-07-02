Cleric Urges Christians To Be Faithful In God’s Services

BY MICHAEL IKEOGWU/WARRI.

THE Senior Pastor, Flaming Fire Revival Ministry Incorporated, Warri, Delta State, Rev. Magnus Ogun has said that for one to experience breakthrough in life is not by race or age but by the grace of God, as the church marks 11th year anniversary.

Speaking on the topic:”Grace for over flow”, Rev. Ogun said for the grace of God to abide by one, one must have full repentance, have faith and courage to stand for the truth and against temptation when the situation arises.

He charged Christians all over the world to be faithful to the service of God as whatever they acquire on earth whether materials or otherwise is not by their knowledge or strength but the grace of God.

The clergy said apart from wrong foundation, fornication, jealousy among others can hinder the grace of God upon one’s life which can affect breakthrough but however said, these can be corrected through constant prayers to God Almighty. He said:” if the grace of God is not upon your life, you can hardly make it in life”.

The cleric who quoted many portions of the Holy Scriptures which include Psalm 23:5, John 6:1-40, Mark 6:24, among others to buttress his message, said God allows a true Christian to pass through some suffering or difficult situation for a purpose adding that at the end, he or she always triumph.

He however said, when the grace has given room for abundance, it does not mean it should be wasted but must be used judiciously. He said:”overflow does not mean a waste or loss”

He said many Christians go to church on Sundays but still have one form of idol or the other they worship at home saying that is not true repentance. He therefore admonished Christians who are yet to repent fully to do so just as he charged those who are yet to give their life to Christ to do for them to have salvation.

The programme, which saw the deliverance of many afflicted featured dance, songs , ministration among others.