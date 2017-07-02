BY GODBLESS NIKATENE PRO-CONSENSUS building
group, Team SMART for
Okowa has called on political
office holders and leaders of
the People Democratic Party
(PDP) in Delta state to assiduously
work towards the success of
Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s SMART
Agenda.
The Director- General of the
team, Hon Sunny Orishedere,
who made the call at Effurun in
Uvwie Local Government Area,
said party officials and public officers
in the state should refrain
from giving the impression that
“things are not happening”
Speaking during the investiture
of the Governor’s aide on Political
Matter, Hon. Ramson Onoyeke as
the patron of the team in Uviwe
Local Government Area, Oriahedere
explained that although
the economic recession has resulted
in many changes in the
state, “government activities and
project are going on across the
state at the same time and speed
proportionate to availability of
funds.”
He observed that in the area
of strategic wealth and job creation,
Okowa wasted no time in
hitting the ground running as he
established the job creation office
with the aim of ensuring food
sufficiency and engaging unemployed
Deltans to make them not
only gainfully employed but also
employers of labour.
In line with this component, he
said the current administration
has established clusters farms
and trained hundreds of Deltans
in its Youths Agricultural Entrepreneurship
Programme, YAGEP,
Skill Training and Entrepreneurship
Programme STEP and Graduate
Employment Enhancement
Programme, GEEP.
Shifting focus to the aspect
of human capital development,
Orishedere observed that the
current administration has constructed,
renovated and rehabilitated
roads, schools, health care
centers across the state.
Orishedere averred thatTeam
SMART for Okowa was established
to bridge the gap between
the electorate and the elected,
noting that the aim and objectives
of the group is to showcase the
activities of the SMART Agenda
of Senator Ifeanyi Okowa administration
to every nooks and
crannies of the state.He said, the
ongoing Okowa free extra moral
lessons that has commenced in
some part of the state will soon
spread to all the local government
areas, adding that, the essence is
for the benefit of those students in
JSS 3 and SSS 3, respectively
Orishedere said Governor
Okowa has the prudency, wisdom
and managerial skills needed to
reposition the state for the overall
wellbeing, noting that the governor
is a blessing to the state.
He urged Deltans and non-
Deltans in the state to participate
in the ongoing voters registration
exercise, saying that voters card
is the only weapon to return
Okowa’s to the government house
comes 2019.
On Onoyeke’s investiture, the
Director-General observed that
the patron was among the few
individuals who saw the true
leadership qualities of Governor
Okowa and supported his political
interest without reservation,
noting that Onoyeke support
was born out of love for the governor.
Responding after being decorated
as patron, Onoyeke described
the honour as a huge
surprise to him, he appealed to
Team SMART to also recognized
some of the leaders in the local
it’s activities.