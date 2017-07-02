Team SMART Mobilises Support For Okowa’s SMART Agenda

BY GODBLESS NIKATENE PRO-CONSENSUS building

group, Team SMART for

Okowa has called on political

office holders and leaders of

the People Democratic Party

(PDP) in Delta state to assiduously

work towards the success of

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s SMART

Agenda.

The Director- General of the

team, Hon Sunny Orishedere,

who made the call at Effurun in

Uvwie Local Government Area,

said party officials and public officers

in the state should refrain

from giving the impression that

“things are not happening”

Speaking during the investiture

of the Governor’s aide on Political

Matter, Hon. Ramson Onoyeke as

the patron of the team in Uviwe

Local Government Area, Oriahedere

explained that although

the economic recession has resulted

in many changes in the

state, “government activities and

project are going on across the

state at the same time and speed

proportionate to availability of

funds.”

He observed that in the area

of strategic wealth and job creation,

Okowa wasted no time in

hitting the ground running as he

established the job creation office

with the aim of ensuring food

sufficiency and engaging unemployed

Deltans to make them not

only gainfully employed but also

employers of labour.

In line with this component, he

said the current administration

has established clusters farms

and trained hundreds of Deltans

in its Youths Agricultural Entrepreneurship

Programme, YAGEP,

Skill Training and Entrepreneurship

Programme STEP and Graduate

Employment Enhancement

Programme, GEEP.

Shifting focus to the aspect

of human capital development,

Orishedere observed that the

current administration has constructed,

renovated and rehabilitated

roads, schools, health care

centers across the state.

Orishedere averred thatTeam

SMART for Okowa was established

to bridge the gap between

the electorate and the elected,

noting that the aim and objectives

of the group is to showcase the

activities of the SMART Agenda

of Senator Ifeanyi Okowa administration

to every nooks and

crannies of the state.He said, the

ongoing Okowa free extra moral

lessons that has commenced in

some part of the state will soon

spread to all the local government

areas, adding that, the essence is

for the benefit of those students in

JSS 3 and SSS 3, respectively

Orishedere said Governor

Okowa has the prudency, wisdom

and managerial skills needed to

reposition the state for the overall

wellbeing, noting that the governor

is a blessing to the state.

He urged Deltans and non-

Deltans in the state to participate

in the ongoing voters registration

exercise, saying that voters card

is the only weapon to return

Okowa’s to the government house

comes 2019.

On Onoyeke’s investiture, the

Director-General observed that

the patron was among the few

individuals who saw the true

leadership qualities of Governor

Okowa and supported his political

interest without reservation,

noting that Onoyeke support

was born out of love for the governor.

Responding after being decorated

as patron, Onoyeke described

the honour as a huge

surprise to him, he appealed to

Team SMART to also recognized

some of the leaders in the local

it’s activities.