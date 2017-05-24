Police Arraign Three Idumuje-Ugboko

A 68-year old man and two others have been charged for an alleged

conspiracy and murder

of a motor cyclist, Cyprian

Kumaorun, in front of the royal palace, during the recent crisis in Idumuje-Ugboko, Aniocha North Local Government Area, Delta State.

The trio, Ochei Nnamdi 31, Wilfred Oyono 68 and Ofonye Ufoh 58 were accused

of killing the deceased

on May 24, 2017 at Idumuje-Ugboko community.

The Prosecutor in a two-count charge number M1/44c/2017, preferred against the accused persons,

alleged that the accused

persons committed felony contrary to section 324 of the Criminal Code Cap c21 Volume 1 laws of Delta State of Nigeria 2006.

The charges also read that they unlawfully killed the victim by shooting him with a gun and thereby committed an offence contrary

to Section 316(1) punishable under Section 319 of the Criminal Code Cap C21 Volume 1 laws of Delta State of Nigeria 2006.

After the charges were read to them, no plea was taken and the trial Chief Magistrate, Mr. Vincent Okonta, explained that the plea was not taken because the court lacked jurisdiction to try the case.

He ordered that the accused persons should be remanded in a Federal Prison while the case file should be duplicated and sent to the Director of Public Prosecution

(DPP) for legal advice and