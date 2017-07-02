Resuscitating Delta Steel Plant

IN turbulent and economic challenging times like the current recession, management experts are hard pressed as to the choice of most prudent and appropriate solution options to quicken growth and bail out the economy, using available resources.

Such choices have even become more complex these days of enhanced information gathering process in globalised economic structure and need for compliance, due process and quest for transparency. Other guiding principles and considerate issues include utilisation of appropriate innovative processes and alternative technologies that provide maximum sustainable development to host communities and solutions to the national economic challenges.

Even cues from the European industrial location policy objectives and framework have become obsolete owing to newer needs for inclusiveness, transformation and sustainability. All these phenomena have emerged in the 21st Century options due to economic emancipation, gender equity and feminism in our philosophical principles. All these were not necessary in the 18th century industrialisation drive in Europe. However, in our later day economic growth scenario, these have to manifest in view of the prevailing hard pressed mass unemployment, increased awareness in dwindling natural resources which incite the current agitations for resource control in ideal federalism.

With such increase in skill development and need for equitable utilisation of available natural and human resources, and quest for inclusiveness of host community development expectation and aspiration; these newer impetus have arisen for government to amicably address. This is proper in view of the fact that natural resources like the black gold – oil, iron and steel rapidly exhaust and so, caring nations like Saudi Arabia provide schemes for future generations.

T

his is why the Okowa administration is eager to see a quick restoration of the erstwhile giant structure that provided economic mainstay during the Second Republic under Shehu Shagari – processed industrial raw materials like flat sheets, iron rods, pipes (of various sizes and shapes), gas cylinders and ingots. These facilitated materials for the then booming construction industrial growth of the 1980s and 1990s. The Ovwian-Aladja-based Steel Development Company grew rapidly supplementing steel products from the Jos Steel Rolling Mill, Oshogbo Steel – supplying nuts and bolts and utilising iron ores from Ajaokuta and the Itakpe Iron Smelting Company in Kogi State. All these have gone under and these, in part, explain Nigeria’s current economic woes. These plants supplied essential raw materials to the then booming auto assembly plants when the economy was strong with the naira worth almost two dollars. Then, the company employed more than 3,000 direct workers. It had a skilled workforce that was a big pillar to the then Bendel State Government. The added railway line as direct infrastructure network to Ajaokuta is another motivating factor for its refurbishment. This is seen as a prelude for the long-awaited Lagos-East network project for national industrial supply chain cohesion aimed at reducing cost of production.

The move of the Okowa administration urging the refloating of the company has generated lots of applaud from various sectors, including Deltans in diaspora and foreign investors – Indian Amittal Steel, its subsidiary, Tata Steel and the Russian Steel Company. The new joint venture project, we understand, has refinancing package coming from Alternative Project Funding Area which the Ministry of Economic Planning adequately packaged with due process in all its professionalism. It is understood that in a short while the DSC will bounce back with all its former glory. The new management has assured the host communities that their interests will be protected and we understand that the company’s machinery and equipment have virtually been reactivated and ready to begin production as the Aladja Industrial Complex have been reconnected to the national power grid.

Viewed from the global industrial revolution in Britain and Germany based on iron and steel as pivot for heavy construction industry such as ship building, the Nigerian experiment would be worth re-engineering, rather than relying on assembly plants and buying and selling ventures which are grossly incapable of reflating the economy battered by the prevailing recession. There is also the need to generate the much needed job creation for the idle Niger Delta indigenes just like what the reactivated railway operations are gradually providing. Iron, steel products and by-products are the base materials for heavy industries which have been eluding the ECOWAS sub-region but basically support the South African Automobile manufacturing plants in Eastern Cape and Durban sites, just like the German Ruur fields.

We believe there is political and economic benefit to refloat the mill in order to provide economic diversification just like the promise of modular oil refineries including the Oriental Plant in Aguleri, Anambra State, a public-private joint venture project. The Federal Government would hopefully support the need to harness investment fund to the solid mineral resources sector. According to the German General Manager of the Premium Steel and Mines Limited, the main investors, Engr. German Victor, the project is ready for production any moment from now.