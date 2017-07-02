The Pointer Doing Very Well, Says Agas

BY ANTHONY ARUGBA

Thehe Secretary to Delta State Government (SSG), Hon. Festus Ovie Agas, yesterday, charged the Delta Printing and Publishing Company Limited (DPPLC), publishers of The Pointer Newspaper titles to continue to communicate government programmes and policies as it is a veritable tool for the success of the state government.

He also commended DPPCL for improved media content, saying that the news stories and features articles were now better written, urging the management of DPPCL to continue in this trajectory as there was always room for improvement.

Agas, who stated this when he played host to members of the Board of Directors of Delta State Publishing and Printing Company Limited in Asaba, noted that for a government to succeed in any clime, its programmes and projects must be communicated to the people effectively and efficiently.

He said: “As a mass communication organ, you have done well to be able to communicate government programmes and policies to our people. I have been reading your feedback column and I know that through your efforts, we are equally able to get feedbacks from our people about how they perceive some of the programmes and policies of the government.

“You have contributed well to government activities and that is not to say you cannot do more because, there is always room for improvement. I am happy because your news stories are written in simple English language, which is easy to comprehend by all and this is commendable.

“Like I said earlier, as a mass communication organ, it is more effective than communicating through the use of gong man and you know that era has passed. Mass communication is currently the most effective medium of communicating to the people. The Pointer has done a great job in this regard and I urge you not to relent.”

He disclosed that it was the responsibility of The Pointer to regularly inform, educate and communicate government policies and programmes to the people to ensure that they are kept abreast of the recent activities of the state government.

Responding to some of the requests made by the board earlier, the SSG promised to communicate their demands to the governor, assuring that a solution would be proffered in no distant date.

Earlier, the Chairman, Board of directors, DPPCL, Hon. (Dr.) David Oghenekevwe, had thanked the SSG for hosting the board, despite his tight schedules.

He highlighted some of the challenges facing DPPCL such as poor staffing and manpower depletion, no printer to perform printing jobs for the outfit and alleged plans by the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) to use its (The Pointer land beside DBS) as its corporate headquarters, among others.

He said that the vacuum created by these challenges has caused the media outfit serious draw backs, as it has disrupted strategic efforts at succession planning as it was conventional in every organisation.Oghenekevwe noted that although it was not unmindful of the economic recession ravaging the state and country, but believes that a constructive appraisal of the situation in DPPCL required a systematic approach to the funding of the organisation in a manner that would provide for growth and development, in view of the critical role it plays in promoting government policies and programmes.He called on the SSG to use his good offices to intervene in some of the challenges facing the state owned media outfit, to enable The Pointer live up to the confidence reposed in it by the state government.