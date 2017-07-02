‘Ezi Nna’ Title On Hon. Chief E.C Nwaebo, Relevance, Desirableness And Worthiness

By Obi Chiejile

EZI-NNA honorary title not tied to the apron string of circular chieftaincy, but a befitting title from the altar of the Most High. It is an honorary title restricted to, and an exclusive preserve for a distinguished personality ferreted out from an asphyxiating crowd of co-equals in a given geo-polity.

The title which may appropriately be called ‘Honorary Altar Title’ (HAT) is not a prostituted title, but an honorary honour given to any deserving recipient/beneficiary after a close circuit psychological appraisal subjected to circumspective meticluosity.

One is tempted to throw in an intriguing poser. Who is Hon Emmanuel Chukuemeke Nwaebo who has, a time in the past benefited from ‘sceptre and crown’, the Akpara of Owa kingdom in Ika North-East Local Government Area of the state? This same man has equally benefited Honorary ‘Ezi Nna’ from the Altar of Saint Michael’s Anglican Church, Owa-Alero in the area.

The two titles (Akpara of Owa kingdom) ‘temporal’ and ‘Ezi Nna quashi spiritual’ speak volumes of the recipient of the duo of the titles. Firstly, ‘Akpara’ an Ikanised word for ‘thunder’ which fearlessly hits its target. ‘Akpara’ chieftaincy given to Hon Chief Emmanuel Chukuemeke Nwaebo is a compendium of many virtues as ‘transparency, honesty, fearlessness, sympathy, patriotism, good neighbourliness humanitarianism’ among other virtues indigenous to him. These salient virtues showcasing in Hon Nwaebo were ungainsayingly the enabling propellants that gave Saint Michael’s Anglican Church, Owa Alero, Ika North-East Local Government Area of the state the motivating push to honour him.

I do not vouch for his curriculum vitae except that I would give the synopsis of it all that stood him up for recognition. This gem of a gentleman to the core, affable in character, bedecked every time with ripples of smiles, accommodating, presumably with slim spleen, make one innately querry if he has any spare minute to take flight to uncontrollable anger.

At his age of nearly, an octogenarian, always dressed in well clandared clothes to his cool refreshing office in their (their because he partners with his wife, Odozi-Aku, Mrs. Alice Nwaebo) Ezinne Hotel and Gardens opposite Ogbe-mudein Secondary School, Agbor, headquarters of Ika South Local Government Area of the state, he and his (Q & U) wife give customers warm welcome and felicitations. Try to come in contract, with Ezi Nna, Hon Chief & Odozi-Aku, Mrs. Nwaebo, anytime of the day, you will be treated to the sweet and peasant words from the husband to the wife saying ‘Mummy’ while the wife would reply Daddy just like Q & U that are difficult to separate while in spelling contest.

Apart from the height the duo of Nwaebos have reached and kept they could not have accepted any of the temporal and quashi spiritual titles, but acceptance of such honour is imperiously relevant to lay down in the sands of time enduring exampliary precept for the incoming generation that the titles are calls to contribute towards the development of one’s immediate environment.

Titles are relevant, of course, as a necessitating requirement for contributions to the development of the community which they belong to.

Orchestrating not his constituency projects in 1979-83 session in Delta State House of Assembly on behalf of Ika North-East constituency. Hon. Nwaebo influenced into, the State Budget the construction of Network of Roads in his area of jurisdiction. When some of the roads were revisited the credit erroneously went to other people yet he kept his silence at that because he is not puffy.

He used his position and where-withal to empower the under privileged and unemployed youths then in his constituency.

Equally, during his stay in the House of Assembly, he partnered with the then Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources now the State Governor, Sir Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa to bring the like of Songhai Delta – Amukpe from Port Novo, Republic of Benin to Delta State now crediting SMART Agenda.

The activities in precursory renderings were totally temporal while the contributions to spirituality were specifically helping to reduce the tedium being encountered by worshippers who try to access St. Michael’s Anglican Church at Ali-Oye Quarters Owa-Alero by donating a land, and raising a church building christened Emmanuel Anglican Church at Alegwe Quarters, Owa Alero.

Partnering with him as ‘Q & U’ as I have indicated before is his wife, Odozi-Aku, Mrs. Alice Nwaebo, a retired Senior Manager formerly with Union Bank Plc, in creating their Relevance and Desirableness for people who want to identify with them especially, the man with distinguishing honour as was done to him on Sunday o2, as Saint Michael’s Anglican Church, Owa Alero in the area when he was given Ezi Nna honorary title among cheering crowd in the said Saint Michael’s Anglican Church, Owa-Alero.

Building a church exemplifying the scenario with the Jews in Luke 7:5 when they told our Lord Jesus Christ about the centurion whose servant was at the point of death thus “for he loveth our nation and he hath built us a synagogue”.

In comparative analysis therefore, and of equal similitude, Ezi Nna Hon Chief Emmanuel Chukuemeke Nwaebo was/is not trying to showcase wealthy disposition, because there are litany of wealthier ones basking in the euphoria of financial empire, but he trying to show the love and sympathy for his people who trek long distance to access a place of worship under the behest of Anglican Communion.

After all the Head of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, the Primate of All Nigeria and Metropolitan, His Grace, Most Rev. Dr. Nicholas Dikeriehi Okoh is of Owa-Alero ‘London’ extraction. He should be done proud with planting churches in Owa kingdom.

Ezi Nna Hon Chief & Odozi-Aku, Mrs. Nwaebo have not only stemmed the exodus of the Anglican faithful in Owa-Alero with Emmanuel Anglican Church, in the town, but they are preaching the word of God stylistically and vicariously. Period!

It is kudos with superimposing God’s Blessings on the duo of the Nwaebos