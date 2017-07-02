Are Ladies Becoming Victims Of Ritualists?

IN recent months, rumours of women

or glamour girls have become the

targets of ritual killers.

These young men whose stock in trade

is to be seen riding in the latest designer

Jeeps have been known to pick up girls

along the red light districts, who usually

hang out around hotels soliciting for customers,

dressed in bikinis and hot pants,

virtually flaunting their assets chestally

and backsides.

Unknown to them,

these girls are when

they are picked up

are taken to nearby

hotels for the night.

Last week there

was the reported case

of young pretty lady

whose mutilated body was dumped along

the Asaba expressway old dumpsite.

Her body parts were reportedly removed-

the breasts and her private part

were removed.

It is believed that ritualists are all over

the place and unsuspecting ladies have

become victims just to make some huge

cash for themselves and their parents.

The glamour playboys who roam from

one hotel to another are not father Christmases.

They are mean and sweet talking,

with sugar coated lips.

Parents and guardians must

now be on the look -out for

the marauding ritual killers

who entice the pretty ladies

with the promise of dollar

and pounds as the reward for

a night out in any air-conditioned

hotel in and around

Asaba.

Beware of the new hunters

for the heads of ladies, after

making love to them, they insist of cutting

the heads of the victims, their breasts and

private parts.

The police crime desk is trying to nip

some of these sordid crimes in the bud

and make the state safe for the law abiding

ones. It appears the old flames are

better and more trustworthy than the

glamour boys in town.

Love in these seasons of hunger and

starvation had left the dictionaries of our

pretty girls who want it quick and smile

to their banks, carrying designer bags and

wrist watches and silk blouses that leave

gaps in the appropriate

chestal zones

to entice onlookers

who are easily

overwhelmed by

these newest dress

codes, showing off

sexy laps and back

axles.

Investigations now show that despite

the regularity of adverts from the large

growing number of hotels in the capital

city of Asaba market figures had been

low and visitors have declined in recent

months, occasioned by financial squeeze

and the daily fear of the unknown from

ritual killers. Just be warned, don’t allow

the Jeeps killer squads to deceive you to

an early gave.

Money is good but ritual monies are spawned from the pit of Hell.