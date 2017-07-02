IN recent months, rumours of women
or glamour girls have become the
targets of ritual killers.
These young men whose stock in trade
is to be seen riding in the latest designer
Jeeps have been known to pick up girls
along the red light districts, who usually
hang out around hotels soliciting for customers,
dressed in bikinis and hot pants,
virtually flaunting their assets chestally
and backsides.
Unknown to them,
these girls are when
they are picked up
are taken to nearby
hotels for the night.
Last week there
was the reported case
of young pretty lady
whose mutilated body was dumped along
the Asaba expressway old dumpsite.
Her body parts were reportedly removed-
the breasts and her private part
were removed.
It is believed that ritualists are all over
the place and unsuspecting ladies have
become victims just to make some huge
cash for themselves and their parents.
The glamour playboys who roam from
one hotel to another are not father Christmases.
They are mean and sweet talking,
with sugar coated lips.
Parents and guardians must
now be on the look -out for
the marauding ritual killers
who entice the pretty ladies
with the promise of dollar
and pounds as the reward for
a night out in any air-conditioned
hotel in and around
Asaba.
Beware of the new hunters
for the heads of ladies, after
making love to them, they insist of cutting
the heads of the victims, their breasts and
private parts.
The police crime desk is trying to nip
some of these sordid crimes in the bud
and make the state safe for the law abiding
ones. It appears the old flames are
better and more trustworthy than the
glamour boys in town.
Love in these seasons of hunger and
starvation had left the dictionaries of our
pretty girls who want it quick and smile
to their banks, carrying designer bags and
wrist watches and silk blouses that leave
gaps in the appropriate
chestal zones
to entice onlookers
who are easily
overwhelmed by
these newest dress
codes, showing off
sexy laps and back
axles.
Investigations now show that despite
the regularity of adverts from the large
growing number of hotels in the capital
city of Asaba market figures had been
low and visitors have declined in recent
months, occasioned by financial squeeze
and the daily fear of the unknown from
ritual killers. Just be warned, don’t allow
the Jeeps killer squads to deceive you to
an early gave.
Money is good but ritual monies are spawned from the pit of Hell.