Committee Of Heads Of Federal Establishments In Delta Elects New Exco

Committee of Heads of Federal Establishments, Delta State Chap¬ter, has injected new blood into the body following the election of a fresh crop of officers into the executive ranks of the Committee. What made the event particularly remarkable, was that all the nominated Officers were elected unop¬posed, in a unanimous attestation to their impeccable competency profiles.

The elected officers are all seasoned bureaucrats in their respective Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs’), and also enjoy harmonious working relation¬ships with their host government; Delta State Government, and other principal actors in the socio-political milieu within which they operate.

The new officers include, Mr. Enyali I. Philip – (Chairman) – State Director, Pub¬lic Complains Commission (PCC),

MR. Uduokhai Victor – (Vice Chair¬man) – Federal Controller of Housing, Pharm. Ndekile Jude- (Secretary) – State Coordinator National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Mr. Atume John – (Fin. Secre-tary) – Federal Pay Officer, Office of the Accountant General of the Federation; Mrs. Oriri Edith – (Treasurer) – State Officer, National Business and Technical Education Board (NABTEB) and Mr. Ag¬bebaku Emmanuel – (P.R.O) –State Offi-cer, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)

The election is critical to the overall rejuvenation of the Committee, whose activities had been in a lull, as a result of sundry operational constraints and the absence of some erstwhile principal Officers of the Committee, who were un-avoidably away on matters of public exi¬gency.

In a post-election address, the Chair¬man, Mr. Philip Enyali, thanked members for finding them worthy to serve the fo-rum at this critical moment in its history. He requested the support and co-opera¬tion of every member, and pledged that the executive would do all that it would require to take the branch to a level of reckoning in the comity of state branch¬es. In his words, “this State Branch of the Committee will rise again”.

The Committee of Heads of Federal Establishments (CO-HEADS), is an inter-organisational forum of administrative heads of Federal Government MDAs’ which meets periodically in a semi-official environment to selflessly chart the way forward on matters of mutually beneficial interests to the public service in general, and to her members in par¬ticular.