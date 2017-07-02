Odogwu Of Abala Decorated Security Adviser To CPAN

Ebipade Nieketien/Blessing GeoGeorge

For his interest in security of lives and property, the Odogwu of Abala kingdom in Ndokwa East local government area, Chief (Dr) Christopher Iwale, has been decorated as Security Adviser to the Crime Prevention Campaign of Nigeria (CPAN)

Chief Iwale was invested yesterday at a colourful ceremony attended by security personnel and the public in Ibusa

The CPCN Director in Anambra State, Hon Alphonsus Nwabueze, while performing the investiture, said that the selection of Chief Iwale was as a result of his interest in the security of his community, Abala Uno, Ndokwa East LGA and his immediate resident in Ibusa, explaining that it was a rare honour.

He called on Nigerians to support the growth of CPCN, adding that crime prevention is a demanding task.

Responding, Chief Iwale thanked the organisation and assured of his continued support in the fight against crime, adding that he was motivated by the award.

In his speech at the occasion, the Vice Chairman of Oshimili North LGA, Hon Uche Esenwa, noted that the council has been committed to crime fighting. He commended Chief Iwale for making serious contributions in reduction of crime in Ibusa, adding that the awardee merited the investiture because he is good in crime fighting.

In their separate lectures, the Sector Commander of FRSC, Mr Kumven R.T and the DPO, Ibusa, Mr Solomon Irieme, noted that there must be a synergy between various security organisations in order to achieve effective result in crime fighting.

Highlight of the ceremony was the formal investiture, cutting of cake and entertainment.

Still savoring the recent victory at the Supreme Court, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oshimili South Local Government Area, Delta State, has expanded its ad hoc reconciliation committee to bring back those opposed to the leadership of the National Caretaker Committee (NCC) of PDP led by Senator Ahmed Makarfi, before the judgment.

The Chairman of PDP in the area, Ogbueshi Dada Okonji, who made the announcement while addressing party members during the monthly meeting held at the party’s secretariat, Asaba, said that the victory is for all PDP members.

He explained that the committee with Ogbueshi Ejiofor Onyia as Chairman and Barrister Bridget Anyafulu as Secretary, Ogbueshi Emma Chukwurah as Vice Chairman, Ebielim Maduemezie among others, will reach out to all persons concerned, ensure thorough job and present a report on or before September 30th.

Ogbueshi Okonji, who commended those attending the meeting for the first time because of the crisis, advised all PDP faithful to tap from the advantage of the court victory and close ranks to ensure success in coming elections, adding that PDP in the area still remain united and determine to work for Okowa 2019 Project.

he chairman reminded the meeting that all party members has the duty of taking up responsibilities on behalf of the party than leaving all the work for party executives, stressing that issues that will trigger division should be avoided.

n their separate comments, the State Woman Leader of PDP, Lady Kanwulia Omoko, the Commissioner for Health Dr Nicholas Azinge, PDP Bot member Ogbueshi Ejiofor Onyia and the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor (Transport) Ogbueshi Chibuzor Uwaje said the party’s victory was a thing of joy but PDP members must rise up to the challenges ahead.

While expressing delight for the turnout of members to the meeting, they called for continue mobilization of residents of Asaba to register in on-going voter registration exercise.

The Chairmen of the eleven wards that make up the local government area presented reports from their areas and called for support from the party to enable them continue to reach people at the grassroots, promising that they would also help in reaching out to aggrieved party members in their various wards