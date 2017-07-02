By MICHAEL IKEOGWU IN a bid to consolidate on the peace building process in the
Niger Delta region, the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo
will be visiting Delta State July 31 for the first Niger Delta
Youth Peace Dialogue( NDYPD), otherwise tagged Warri 2017
for sustainable peace in the Niger Delta region.
The theme of the Youth Peace Dialogue is,” A tool for Niger
Delta Sustainable Development” which is being organized by the
Niger Delta Youth Peace Dialogue in partnership with the Delta
State Command of the Nigeria Police Force.
This was revealed in a statement signed by Comrade Fuludu
Raphael Peremene, Vice President of NYCN and convener of the
programme, Comrade Enujeko Mayor and Comrade Kingsley
Idisi, Chairman and Secretary Local Organizing Committee,
respectively. They noted that the Acting President, on arrival, will
be charting a model for achieving development, empowerment,
peace and social stability in the Niger Delta region.
Delta State Governor, Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa is hosting the youth
peace dialogue which will have in attendance, HRM. King Diete-
Spiff and HRM.Obi of Owa Kingdom, Dr. Emmanuel Efeizomor,
as Fathers of the Day.
Prof. Benjamin Okaba and renowned female Niger Delta
Activist, Ankio Briggs, will be guest speakers, while Archbishop
Goddowell Avwomakpa will be spiritual father of the day,
at the event slated at the Petroleum Training Institute (PTI)
Conference Centre, Effurun in Uvwie Local Government Area
of Delta State.
The statement noted that the peace dialogue is for youths
to express themselves and make meaningful contributions
in restructuring of peace and development in the Niger Delta
region.It also stated that the youth peace dialogue adopted
the utilization of dialogue as a veritable tool to strive and
create grounds for mutual cooperation and support between
indigenes of conflicting communities within the Niger Delta on
one hand and with the Federal Government and international oil
companies on the other hand.
Peremene also stated that the Youth Peace Dialogue seeks to
create consciousness among indigenes of the Niger Delta through”
Niger Delta Youth Leaders Round Table Peace Dialogue”.
“The Niger Delta Youth Leaders’ Round Table Dialogue is
the high point of the Warri 2017 which will bring together all
the major youth groups, ex-militants, youth entrepreneurs and
scholars alike at a round table to chart the course towards a
new model of achieving development, empowerment, peace and
social stability in the region.
The Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Zanna Mohammed
Ibrahim who spoke through the Acting Police Public Relations
Officer, DSP Andrew Aniamaka urged Niger Delta youths to
embrace peace and support Niger Delta Youth Peace Dialogue
NDYPD Warri 2017, stressing that violence is not the solution.