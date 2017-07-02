DeltaTo Host First N/Delta Youth Peace Dialogue, July 31

By MICHAEL IKEOGWU IN a bid to consolidate on the peace building process in the

Niger Delta region, the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo

will be visiting Delta State July 31 for the first Niger Delta

Youth Peace Dialogue( NDYPD), otherwise tagged Warri 2017

for sustainable peace in the Niger Delta region.

The theme of the Youth Peace Dialogue is,” A tool for Niger

Delta Sustainable Development” which is being organized by the

Niger Delta Youth Peace Dialogue in partnership with the Delta

State Command of the Nigeria Police Force.

This was revealed in a statement signed by Comrade Fuludu

Raphael Peremene, Vice President of NYCN and convener of the

programme, Comrade Enujeko Mayor and Comrade Kingsley

Idisi, Chairman and Secretary Local Organizing Committee,

respectively. They noted that the Acting President, on arrival, will

be charting a model for achieving development, empowerment,

peace and social stability in the Niger Delta region.

Delta State Governor, Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa is hosting the youth

peace dialogue which will have in attendance, HRM. King Diete-

Spiff and HRM.Obi of Owa Kingdom, Dr. Emmanuel Efeizomor,

as Fathers of the Day.

Prof. Benjamin Okaba and renowned female Niger Delta

Activist, Ankio Briggs, will be guest speakers, while Archbishop

Goddowell Avwomakpa will be spiritual father of the day,

at the event slated at the Petroleum Training Institute (PTI)

Conference Centre, Effurun in Uvwie Local Government Area

of Delta State.

The statement noted that the peace dialogue is for youths

to express themselves and make meaningful contributions

in restructuring of peace and development in the Niger Delta

region.It also stated that the youth peace dialogue adopted

the utilization of dialogue as a veritable tool to strive and

create grounds for mutual cooperation and support between

indigenes of conflicting communities within the Niger Delta on

one hand and with the Federal Government and international oil

companies on the other hand.

Peremene also stated that the Youth Peace Dialogue seeks to

create consciousness among indigenes of the Niger Delta through”

Niger Delta Youth Leaders Round Table Peace Dialogue”.

“The Niger Delta Youth Leaders’ Round Table Dialogue is

the high point of the Warri 2017 which will bring together all

the major youth groups, ex-militants, youth entrepreneurs and

scholars alike at a round table to chart the course towards a

new model of achieving development, empowerment, peace and

social stability in the region.

The Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Zanna Mohammed

Ibrahim who spoke through the Acting Police Public Relations

Officer, DSP Andrew Aniamaka urged Niger Delta youths to

embrace peace and support Niger Delta Youth Peace Dialogue

NDYPD Warri 2017, stressing that violence is not the solution.