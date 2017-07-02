Osiobe Cautions Youths Against Anti-Social Vices

Firstirstirst Deputy-President-General, Urhobo Progress Union (UPU), Chief Osiobe Okotie, has cautioned youths across the state to shun kidnapping, robbery, cultism and other anti-social vices as it will lead them to untimely death.

Okotie, who stated this while addressing a group of youths who paid him a solidarity visit in Warri

noted that students in particular, should know that they are sent to school to learn and not to join cults or engage in activities capable of bringing problems either to their parents, the school authorities, themselves or the larger society.

He said that youths should have it in mind that they are future leaders and that, whatever, they do today, would determine their future.

Speaking further, he charged parents to take proper care of their wards by knowing the kind of friends they keep, both at home and school and should be provided with the necessary learning materials for effective teaching and learning.