DESOPADEC Assures Payment To Contractors

CONTRACTORS under

the Indigenous Contractors Association,

have been asked to be patient with the Delta State oil Producing Areas Development Commission,

(DESOPADEC), as every possible arrangement

is being made to offset

debts own members of the association.

The appeal was made by the management of the commission during a peaceful protest to demand

payment, and at the same time end the selective method that had being used to pay the contractors.

Representing the management,

the Executive Director, Social Services, Hon Ochor Chris Ochor, told the protesting contractors

that the board is not mindful of the pains they are going through, but because of reduction in the amount of money that is now coming to the state, the commission had not being getting enough allocation to offset the jobs.

He told the demonstrators

that the board had being paying the contractors,

based on available fund.

The Executive Director reacting to the accusation of selective payments of some contractors told them that such payments is usually based on input from the executive body of the contractors association.

“We are not the ones that select those to be paid. We ask for input from your EXCO”. He said.

He assured the contractors

that their grievances will be looked into, and a meeting with the contractors

will be fixed so that the modalities for the payments will be discussed.

Speaking on behalf of the contractors, the Chairman,

Chief Francis Obule said that they decided to embark on the protest to press home their long time demands to get payment

for works done, and assured the management to sit down with them to discuss the modalities the payments will be done.