Remain United, Resolute In Developing Uvwie, Eramadawa Urges Indigines

THE Chairman, Ug¬bomro Community in Uvwie Local Gov¬ernment Area, Mr Elvis Eramadawa, has called on Uviwe people to remain united and resolute in their resolve to develope the kingdom.

Eramadawa, in a state¬ment made available to journalists said, Ugbomro is one of the paramount communities in Uvwie and in Delta Cental Sena¬torial district but it has not been accorded the proper representation that it deserves as one of the foremost communi¬ties in Uvwie Kingdom.

He disclosed this dur¬ing the swearing in of Ug¬bomo executive members that would run the affairs of the community for the next three years.

While commending the developmental stride of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, he called for total support for his administration