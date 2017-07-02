Administrator Laments Encroachment On Madonna School Land

BY CHARLES EMENI

The Administrator, Madonna School for Special Needs, Okpanam in Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State, Sister Ngozi Aluka has lamented the wanton encroachment on the land on which the school is located.

Sister Aluka , who revealed this at the Police Headquarters, Asaba , said the recent encroachment on the school’s land is becoming a worrisome development which requires an urgent solution .

She said the activities of the infiltrators was particularly worrisome because they come with dangerous weapons like cutlass, short axe and guns to terrorize the inmates of the school , a situation which she said has made life unbearable for them . ‘’We are greatly disturbed by the actions of these persons as we have perpetually lived in fear and sometimes do not know what to do’’ she lamented.

She also expressed worries that those who encroach on the school land have partitioned it to the extent that the school is left with a very insignificant portion.

The climax of their activities’, she said, was when a number of them invaded the school, brandishing all sorts of dangerous weapons, at the end of which the school was forced to shut down. The decision, according to her was necessary because of the lives of the staff, students as well as properties, adding that the school authorities cannot afford to loose one life to the evaders.

‘’Since the school closed down about three months ago, we have not been happy that our innocent students are at home. We are ready to return to work and render our humanitarian services to the public but we need adequate security for our lives and properties.’’

She also revealed that it pains many of them, Staff, that the students of the school were forced out of the school due to the activities of the evaders. ‘’We are not happy about this at all , more so because many of their parents have been coming to us , while some have called, demanding to know when the school would reopen for normal academic work.’’ She said.

She, however, expressed gratitude to the traditional ruler of Okpanam, H.R.M Michael Mbanefo Ogbolu and the entire people of Okpanam for what she called their support and commitment to ensuring that the school reopens and lives and properties protected. But for their support and love, the school would have relocated from Okpanam, she added. She also expressed gratitude to the security operatives, particularly the police for their willingness to ensure safety of lives and properties in the school, adding that, the earlier the school resumes for normal academic work the better.