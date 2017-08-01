Unwarranted Attacks Against FRSC Officials

WHEN the Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC)came on stream

several decades ago, many citizens welcomed the operatives

as friends of the public with the clear mandate to

sanitize habits of road users and ensure safety on our highways.

True to expectation, the agency under the pioneering leadership

of the Nobel laureate, Professor Sole Soyinka, became very popular

and the toast of all, including security agencies as the police.

The display of dexterity, fairness and equity in discharging its

duties, no doubt, endeared the FRSC to all and sundry.

Today, however, the story, to a large extent, is no longer the same

as the once beloved FRSC has become the target of sporadic attacks,

incessant humiliation, unmitigated ridicule and multifarous lethal

onslaught by a plethora of groups or individuals who have one

score or the other to settle with its officials.

This ugly trend took a more worrisome dimension in recent times

with a preponderance of deadly and senseless attacks on the FRSC

personnel. First was the shooting of two officials of the commission

at Umuekea junction in Isiala Ngwa South Local Government

Area of Abia State, along Enugu/Port Harcourt expressway allegedly

on the order of the Speaker of the state legislature, Rt. Hon.

Chikwendu Kalu.

The ‘sin’ of the road marshalls was their audacity to attempt to

flag down the wife of the Speaker and other occupants of a Sport

Utility Vehicle (SUV) for allegedly failing to put on their seat belts

while the vehicle was in motion. According to reports, the state’s

First Lady and her chief detail reversed to the checkpoint and allegedly

assaulted the men and later alerted the Speaker who was

said to have not only mobilised his security team to the scene but

also allegedly gave orders that led to the shooting of two officers

of the FRSC.

This reportedly resulted in grievous injury with pellets of bullets

buried in a vital part of the body of the victim. In addition,

the security team allegedly went away with the battery in FRSC’s

patrol van, rendering the injured officials helpless until they were

eventually taken to hospital for medical attention.

However , the Speaker has since denied ordering his security men

to shoot at the FRSC officials, as, according to him, he was not at

the scene but merely sent his security detail to find out what was

Be that as it may, we are appalled by the brazen and irresponsible

display of raw power by the trigger- happy security details who,

despite the fact that the road safety officials were unarmed, shut

at them for merely disdarging their statutory duties.

This is highly reprehensible and totally unacceptable to subject

any citizen of to such unwarranted act of torture and dehumanization,

especially in face of an unprovoked attack.

We are the more dismayed, considering the fact that just a day

before the ugly incident, another barbaric onslaught was unleashed

on the road safety men by members of the National Union of Road

Transport Workers (NURT W) who allegedly set the commission’s

patrol vehicle ablaze along Kiyama-Dutse Road, Dutse because

the FRSC officials dared to question the drivers for overloading

the commuter vehicles.

Added to this is the Oyo State episode where an official of the

commission narrowly escaped strangulation by an attacker. This

increasing attacks on the personnel of the outfit must be arrested.

Granted that the officials of the commission, like any other mortals,

may have their weaknesses , but these should not precipitate the

deadly onslaught on them.

In the above instances, there is nothing to show that the road

safety men provoked the attacks. Assuming, but not concedimg

that they did, the principle of proportionality does not confer on

their assailants the right to go for deadly retaliation. That is not

only barbaric but unlawful and the perpetrators must be brought

to book.

It is gratifying that the two policemen who perpetrated the Abia

incident have been roundly condemned and arrested by the police.

Beyond this, however, they and other co-travellers in the onslaught

against FRSC officials should be prosecuted to serve as a deterrent

to others. Enough is enough.