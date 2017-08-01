WHEN the Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC)came on stream
several decades ago, many citizens welcomed the operatives
as friends of the public with the clear mandate to
sanitize habits of road users and ensure safety on our highways.
True to expectation, the agency under the pioneering leadership
of the Nobel laureate, Professor Sole Soyinka, became very popular
and the toast of all, including security agencies as the police.
The display of dexterity, fairness and equity in discharging its
duties, no doubt, endeared the FRSC to all and sundry.
Today, however, the story, to a large extent, is no longer the same
as the once beloved FRSC has become the target of sporadic attacks,
incessant humiliation, unmitigated ridicule and multifarous lethal
onslaught by a plethora of groups or individuals who have one
score or the other to settle with its officials.
This ugly trend took a more worrisome dimension in recent times
with a preponderance of deadly and senseless attacks on the FRSC
personnel. First was the shooting of two officials of the commission
at Umuekea junction in Isiala Ngwa South Local Government
Area of Abia State, along Enugu/Port Harcourt expressway allegedly
on the order of the Speaker of the state legislature, Rt. Hon.
Chikwendu Kalu.
The ‘sin’ of the road marshalls was their audacity to attempt to
flag down the wife of the Speaker and other occupants of a Sport
Utility Vehicle (SUV) for allegedly failing to put on their seat belts
while the vehicle was in motion. According to reports, the state’s
First Lady and her chief detail reversed to the checkpoint and allegedly
assaulted the men and later alerted the Speaker who was
said to have not only mobilised his security team to the scene but
also allegedly gave orders that led to the shooting of two officers
of the FRSC.
This reportedly resulted in grievous injury with pellets of bullets
buried in a vital part of the body of the victim. In addition,
the security team allegedly went away with the battery in FRSC’s
patrol van, rendering the injured officials helpless until they were
eventually taken to hospital for medical attention.
However , the Speaker has since denied ordering his security men
to shoot at the FRSC officials, as, according to him, he was not at
the scene but merely sent his security detail to find out what was
Be that as it may, we are appalled by the brazen and irresponsible
display of raw power by the trigger- happy security details who,
despite the fact that the road safety officials were unarmed, shut
at them for merely disdarging their statutory duties.
This is highly reprehensible and totally unacceptable to subject
any citizen of to such unwarranted act of torture and dehumanization,
especially in face of an unprovoked attack.
We are the more dismayed, considering the fact that just a day
before the ugly incident, another barbaric onslaught was unleashed
on the road safety men by members of the National Union of Road
Transport Workers (NURT W) who allegedly set the commission’s
patrol vehicle ablaze along Kiyama-Dutse Road, Dutse because
the FRSC officials dared to question the drivers for overloading
the commuter vehicles.
Added to this is the Oyo State episode where an official of the
commission narrowly escaped strangulation by an attacker. This
increasing attacks on the personnel of the outfit must be arrested.
Granted that the officials of the commission, like any other mortals,
may have their weaknesses , but these should not precipitate the
deadly onslaught on them.
In the above instances, there is nothing to show that the road
safety men provoked the attacks. Assuming, but not concedimg
that they did, the principle of proportionality does not confer on
their assailants the right to go for deadly retaliation. That is not
only barbaric but unlawful and the perpetrators must be brought
to book.
It is gratifying that the two policemen who perpetrated the Abia
incident have been roundly condemned and arrested by the police.
Beyond this, however, they and other co-travellers in the onslaught
against FRSC officials should be prosecuted to serve as a deterrent
to others. Enough is enough.