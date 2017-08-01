Asaba Central Hospital: Govt Committed To Nov Deadline –Azinge

THE Delta State Government has reiterated its commitment to the November, 2017 completion date for the renovation and remodelling of the 250- bed space Central Hospital in Asaba.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Nicholas Azinge, made this known yesterday, during a scheduled inspection visit of the ongoing renovation and remodelling of the Central Hospital in Asaba.

Azinge said that the visit is a follow up to the governor’s earlier visit to the hospital in June in order to ascertain the progress of work done so far, in line with specifications and meeting the deadline for project delivery.

He emphasised athat the need for the remodelling of the hospital is to meet globally accepted standards as the hospital plan was designed many years back, which has been overtaken by modern technology and methods.

Dr. Azinge expressed satisfaction with the level of work done so far and added that the section housing the Sickle Cell Centre, which is part of the hospital, and dedicated ward for Sickle Cell Centre, will be ready and delivered in August this year.

Earlier, the Director-General, 05 Initiative, Mrs. Oghenekewe Agas, who represented the wife of the state Governor, Dame Edith Okowa, who was part of the inspection team said that while finance is basically everything, she remained optimistic that the Sickle Cell Centre, which is part of the hospital, will be completed and delivered to the 05 Initiative as promised by the contractors.

On his part, the Project Engineer, Deux Limited, Mr. Dele Olawale, said that electrical fittings and paintings of some parts of the building are the major works outstanding.

Mr. Olawale also expressed optimism in the delivery of the hospital by November 30 as deficiencies in the building plan are being taken care of by the remodelling to meet global best standards.

According to him, the work programme will be completed in four phases – phase 1: Out-Patient Department (OPD), namely accident and emergency, pharmacy, treatment, physio clinic, ante-natal, medical records and consulting units, phase 2: theatre, store, radiology, laundry, kitchen and mortuary, phase: 3 comprises wards A to F; while the 4th phase entails construction of internal roads and external paintings.

In a similar vein, the commissioner inspected the furnishing of the office building designated for the Institute of Medical Research Asaba, out station.