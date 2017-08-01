Williams Harps On Peace, Unity Among Women

BY TOSAN ATIE/MARY OKUOLU

THE Delta State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Community and Social Development, Rev. (Mrs.) Omatsola Williams, has urged women to hold onto peace building and work together towards achieving a common goal.

Rev. Williams said this in her office at Asaba, when a group known as Women Situation Room paid her a courtesy visit.

The commissioner said that there are inherent challenges in placing women in positions of authority and urged the group to cover the loopholes between women and governance, adding that most women forget their fellow women once they are in a position of authority. “So, women should appreciate one another and work together to move forward. I hope women would be able to speak for each other someday,” she said.

Rev. Williams urged women to continue to tolerate any form of violation and urged them to be disciplined and tolerant in any situation they find themselves, adding that for women to offer peace to the world, they must be peaceful.

The leader of the group, Mariam Kadiri, had said during the visit that the aim and objective of the group included to offer peace and security to women, as well as place them in elective positions and create an avenue for them to come together in pursuing a common goal and achieving success.

Kadiri advised women to come together and strive to make themselves useful to the society by adding value to themselves, by becoming supportive to each other in attaining elective positions in government.

According to her, women should stand up for each other to avoid being violated and mistreated and to also agitate for peace in the society, while saying that women should be able work with each other towards achieving their aim.