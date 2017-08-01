DANMOTECH Empowers 110 Women, Builds, Donate Ultra Modern Hall

An lsoko- born philanthropic who hails from Oleh community in Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State, Engr. Daniel Omoyibo, has built an ultra- modern hall, equipped and donated to his quarter, Iyeide Street, for an onward facilitation of fund for their growth and development.

Omoyibo, the Managing Director, DANMOTECH Limited ,noted during his speech delivered at the commissioning/presentation ceremony held over the weekend, that his major goal was to make great and positive impact on humanity by contributing to the well being of the less privileged in the society.

e ,however, emphasized on the need for other meaningful sons and daughters living within and in Diaspora to emulate same gesture by prioritizing their goals towards developing their communities and the country at large, while urging the people to always put their trust in God who is the ultimate source of wealth.

e also warned the people against using the project and the empowerment as a platform of abusing political office holders for their inability to effectively implement their political mandate to their subjects while in office.

The President- General of the Isoko Development Union (IDU), High Chief Amadhe Iduh in his remarks, commended DANMOTECH as he is popularly called for his unique and historic characteristics, especially in taking some of the teeming youths from the street.

e enumerated some of the philanthropist contributions to the development of the Union to include the donation of materials and books to speed up the accreditation of Oleh campus, the construction and fencing of the National Secretariat and the empowerment of the less privileged as well as others.

ghlight of the occasion was the empowerment of 110 women who are indigenes with the sum of N 100,000 each, to embark on small scale businesses.