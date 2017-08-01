Ghost Workers: Delta Introduces Whistle Blower Policy In Civil Service

BY VINCENT ANIKWUSHE

Determined to checkmate the fraudulent activities of some civil servants in the state who receive multiple salaries and others, who reside abroad, but their names are still on the payroll, the Delta State Civil Service Commission (CSC) has introduced the whistle blower policy.

The Chairman, Delta State Civil Service Commission, Dame Patience Nkem Okwuofu, dropped the hint yesterday during a monitoring exercise/working visit to the Office of the Head of Service.

Dame Okwuofu, who was accompanied by members of the commission and other management staff of the commission, said that whistle blowers would be rewarded accordingly for furnishing the commission with vital and necessary information that would put paid to the fraudulent activities of the people involved.

She expressed worry and great concern over the fraudulent activities of such dubious elements, saying that it was not only a rip off on the state government, but also criminal of the highest order, just as she also frowned at a situation whereby names of dead civil servants were still on the payroll and those who ought to have retired were still in service.

Her words, “We don’t know them, but you know them because they are your friends and colleagues. We urge you to expose them by furnishing us with the necessary information that will nail them and bring them to book. We can’t continue to waste our lean resources on absentee or absconded civil servants or pay double salaries to some civil servants. Enough is enough. We need your cooperation in this regard.”

She commended the Head of Service, Mr. Reginald Bayoko and his team for their excellent performance, saying that civil servants are the back bone of any government as they are the vehicles that drive government programmes and policies.

To this end, she charged civil servants to be committed and alive to their responsibilities, pointing out that the success of any government was dependent on efficient and effective service delivery by civil servants.

For optimal performance, Dame Okwuofu assured that civil servants would be promoted as and when due, saying that delay in promotion or accumulation of promotion arrears was not good enough for the system, even as he charged the officers in charge of promotion to be up and doing to address the issue of payment of promotion arrears once and for all.

While pledging their support for the Head of Service in terms of instilling discipline in the civil service, she cautioned them against lobbying for posting, rejection of posting or lobbying to come back to their former office, adding that posting or transfer is a routine in the civil service. Earlier, the Head of Service, Mr. Reginald Bayoko, while welcoming the Chairman of CSC and her entourage, said that the monitoring exercise/working visit to the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) was a welcome development and morale booster aimed at ascertaining how civil servants were fairing, with a view to getting a feedback from them on their challenges and the way forward.

He commended Dame Okwuofu and her team for their achievements, explaining that partnering and synergising with the CSC had been yielding the desired results and assured Dame Okwuofu of civil servants’ commitment to their duties via purpose-driven service, emphasising that all hands should be on deck to actualise the SMART Agenda of the present administration, as well as move the state civil service to the next level.