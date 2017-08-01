Okowa’s Counsel On Maritime University, Okerenkoko

RECEIVING in audience, the House of Representatives Committee on Maritime Safety, Education and Administration led by its chairman, Hon. Mohammed Bago, last Tuesday at Government House, Asaba, Delta State Governor, Senator (Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa urged all stakeholders to accelerate work on the Maritime University, Okerenkoko, to enable it open for normal academic activities this year.

Okowa’s counsel came at about the same time that the leadership of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), led by elder statesman, Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, had publicly expressed worry that the Federal Government had been less than active in response to the 16-point demand presented to it by the group and sought the commencement of action in that regard before November this year.

We are elated at the stand of Governor Okowa on the subject of the Nigeria Maritime University, Okerenkoko and the stridency with which he is pursuing it. We also totally agree with him on the imperative for the speedy completion and take –off of the vital institution, which, after an initial bout of scepticism and outright doubt by cynics regarding its difficult terrain, concerns over the security of the environment and arising therefore, its overall viability, is now enjoying a reasonable level of positive attention from stakeholders, especially the Federal Government.

Our position is anchored on the fact of the strategic importance of the project to not just the Niger Delta region in which it is located, but also to the rest of the country, over the long haul. Evidently, the university, in spite of doubts to the contrary, has innate potentials for legion beneficial effects on the region and the entire Nigerian Project.

First, the successful completion and take-off of the university will enable the government keep faith with its promise through the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) that, in spite of the inclement financial situation, the project would enjoy priority attention. Arising from this would be the attainment of the benefit of the inestimable factor of trust and mutual confidence, the clear absence of which had actually been at the heart of the issues that trigger and sustain the security inclemency in the region. Quite naturally, the restoration of trust and mutual confidence will dissuade militancy and enhance the scope and sustainability of peace and security in the region. Enhanced peace and security, without an iota of doubt, will accelerate the tempo of development of the region and also save the huge cost of maintaining peace in the economically-strategic region. Yet, that is not all there is to gain by the effective early take-off of the university.

The institution, given its location and nature, also has the capacity to significantly enhance national revenue by actively discouraging the activities that lead to militancy and the large scale sabotage of vital national oil and related facilities in the area, leading to avoidable spills and production shut-ins. This is outside of the fact of its huge potency to whittle the tempo and stridency of a vital segment of the pro-self-determination aspirations in parts of the country.

Of course, there is no gainsaying the fact that the university, like its counterparts, has the innate capacity to not only boost the local economy on account of its multiplier effects, but also to help produce top quality manpower required not only for national development, but also to etch the Nigerian flag quite visibly on the horizon of the global maritime sector, in which the country had fared less than encouragingly.

In seeking the prompt delivery of the university, we are conscious of the fact that it is, for stakeholders, not just a run-of-the-mill facility, but one that sits pretty at the heart of the soul of Niger Deltans and their well-wishers who understand the modern-day irony of a people and community bereft of any worthwhile access to the huge benefit of the hydrocarbons with which their land suffuses. It is against this background that Governor Okowa’s prayer should be taken seriously and action taken to partially restore hope to a people long denied their legitimate due from their God-given resources. The onus is on the Federal Government to act and the time is now.