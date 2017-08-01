BY INNOCENT OSAKWE FOR the Okocha family of Umudei quarters in Ogwashi-
Uku, last Tuesday morning could best be described as
a black one when one Mike Okocha and his son, Iwe
Okocha, in his 20s, were allegedly gruesomely butchered
by, Jerry Okocha, a cousin of theirs.
The said Jerry Okocha, who is alleged to be mentally
unstable, was reported by an eyewitness to have attacked
his first victim, Iwe, with a razor sharp machete, while
he was bathing at the back of their house, killing him
immediately.
“Iwe was bathing when he was attacked by Jerry. He
had soaped his head and face and was scooping water to
wash off the soap when Jerry came from behind and dealt
him a heavy blow on the head with the machete he was
holding. Following the impact of the blow, Iwe slumped
on the floor of the open bathroom while Jerry continued
with the machete assault.
“He butchered him completely. When Jerry saw Iwe
was dead, he left him and went after Iwe’s father, that is,
Mike, who is the elder brother to his father. The man, who
initially did not know what had already happened at the
back of his house where his son was bathing, was in his
parlour when the alleged lunatic stormed the parlour and
came down on him with the machete.
“He dealt the man several blows with the machete on
the head and all over his body killing him instantly. It
was at this time, Mike’s wife, who was in another wing
of their house knew what was happening, came out and
raised alarm only for the said Jerry to go after her with
the machete.
“But she was fast enough to have escaped from his
assault as she ran to her first son’s house somewhere
within the quarter”, hinted the source who spoke but
craved anonymity for security reasons.
Further findings revealed that it was from the late Mike’s
first son’s house where his wife had had to run to while
escaping from the lunatic that people were mobilized by
the deceased’s first son and they went after the assailant.
“It was they who succeeded in disarming him. From there,
the police were called in and he was handed over to them”,
hinted an eyewitness.
Unconfirmed rumour making the round in the metropolis
hinted that Jerry after butchering his victims did not make
any attempt to beat his escape but rather remained at the
scene of the crime.
“Before today, Jerry has been butchering people’s goats
and eating them. The fact that he was allowed to arm
himself with a weapon of such magnitude when they knew
he was mentally unstable is something that should have
been guarded against by those close to him.
“The whole incident is most unfortunate”, hinted another
source from the area. When our correspondent visited
the area, neighbours and well wishers had thronged the
home of the deceased and were discussing the matter in
groups; just as further findings revealed that the father of
Jerry was late and his mother has been outside the state
for quite some time now.
As at the time of filing this report, the deceased man
and his son had been deposited in a morgue at Ogwashi-
Uku. A police source at Ogwashi-Uku police station who
confirmed the incident on the condition that he would not
be named in the print as he was not authorized to speak
on the matter hinted that the suspect is currently in their
custody.On the alleged mental state of the suspect, he
hinted that it is not within the purview of the police to
determine the sanity state of the suspect, adding that that
is something for the medical personnel’s to ascertain.