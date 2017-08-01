Alleged Insane Man Kills Two Family Members In Ogwashi-Uku

BY INNOCENT OSAKWE FOR the Okocha family of Umudei quarters in Ogwashi-

Uku, last Tuesday morning could best be described as

a black one when one Mike Okocha and his son, Iwe

Okocha, in his 20s, were allegedly gruesomely butchered

by, Jerry Okocha, a cousin of theirs.

The said Jerry Okocha, who is alleged to be mentally

unstable, was reported by an eyewitness to have attacked

his first victim, Iwe, with a razor sharp machete, while

he was bathing at the back of their house, killing him

immediately.

“Iwe was bathing when he was attacked by Jerry. He

had soaped his head and face and was scooping water to

wash off the soap when Jerry came from behind and dealt

him a heavy blow on the head with the machete he was

holding. Following the impact of the blow, Iwe slumped

on the floor of the open bathroom while Jerry continued

with the machete assault.

“He butchered him completely. When Jerry saw Iwe

was dead, he left him and went after Iwe’s father, that is,

Mike, who is the elder brother to his father. The man, who

initially did not know what had already happened at the

back of his house where his son was bathing, was in his

parlour when the alleged lunatic stormed the parlour and

came down on him with the machete.

“He dealt the man several blows with the machete on

the head and all over his body killing him instantly. It

was at this time, Mike’s wife, who was in another wing

of their house knew what was happening, came out and

raised alarm only for the said Jerry to go after her with

the machete.

“But she was fast enough to have escaped from his

assault as she ran to her first son’s house somewhere

within the quarter”, hinted the source who spoke but

craved anonymity for security reasons.

Further findings revealed that it was from the late Mike’s

first son’s house where his wife had had to run to while

escaping from the lunatic that people were mobilized by

the deceased’s first son and they went after the assailant.

“It was they who succeeded in disarming him. From there,

the police were called in and he was handed over to them”,

hinted an eyewitness.

Unconfirmed rumour making the round in the metropolis

hinted that Jerry after butchering his victims did not make

any attempt to beat his escape but rather remained at the

scene of the crime.

“Before today, Jerry has been butchering people’s goats

and eating them. The fact that he was allowed to arm

himself with a weapon of such magnitude when they knew

he was mentally unstable is something that should have

been guarded against by those close to him.

“The whole incident is most unfortunate”, hinted another

source from the area. When our correspondent visited

the area, neighbours and well wishers had thronged the

home of the deceased and were discussing the matter in

groups; just as further findings revealed that the father of

Jerry was late and his mother has been outside the state

for quite some time now.

As at the time of filing this report, the deceased man

and his son had been deposited in a morgue at Ogwashi-

Uku. A police source at Ogwashi-Uku police station who

confirmed the incident on the condition that he would not

be named in the print as he was not authorized to speak

on the matter hinted that the suspect is currently in their

custody.On the alleged mental state of the suspect, he

hinted that it is not within the purview of the police to

determine the sanity state of the suspect, adding that that

is something for the medical personnel’s to ascertain.