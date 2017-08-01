Delta Youths Condemn Ogbe-Ijoh, Aladja Killings, Call For Peace

DELTA State youths under the

aegis of Delta Youth Assembly

(DYA), has condemned the

ongoing communal clashes between

Aladja in Udu Local Government and

Ogbe-Ijoh in Warri South West Local

Government Areas of the state.

Reacting to the clashes that have

left about five people feared dead,

Comrade Ezekiel Enejeta, National

Publicity Secretary of DYA condemned

the killings and described it as crude,

mundane and uncivilized way of

conflict resolution in today’s world.

The National President of Delta

Youth Assembly, Comrade Gilor

Kelly while reacting to the ugly

incidence lamented that Ogbe-Ijoh

and Aladja communities reverted

to violence barely 24hours after

promising Governor Ifeanyi Okowa

to sheathe their swords during

the meeting on Wednesday with

security chiefs and community

leaders from Gbaramatu and Ogbe-

Ijoh kingdoms, as well as those of

Aladja community in Udu Local

Government Council.

“Governor Okowa should find

lasting solution to the crisis

between the two communities and

also appeal to the security agencies

to be professional and bring lasting

solution to the two communities”

“There can be no meaningful

development without peace, the

people of Ogbe-Ijoh and Aladja will

have to embrace peace for posterity;

the governor has played a role

when he came to your communities

for mediation, let us build on that

dialogue”, Comrade Kelly said.

The group called on the youths of

the communities to lead the dialogue

and make peace, stressing that taking

up arms has proven to be detrimental

to the development and progress of

any community.

The youths also called on security

agents to stay neutral and professional

in resolving the crises. As a crisis,

it is not between Navy and any

community. There is no point for

the Navy and other law enforcement

agencies to take side.