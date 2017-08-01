DELTA State youths under the
aegis of Delta Youth Assembly
(DYA), has condemned the
ongoing communal clashes between
Aladja in Udu Local Government and
Ogbe-Ijoh in Warri South West Local
Government Areas of the state.
Reacting to the clashes that have
left about five people feared dead,
Comrade Ezekiel Enejeta, National
Publicity Secretary of DYA condemned
the killings and described it as crude,
mundane and uncivilized way of
conflict resolution in today’s world.
The National President of Delta
Youth Assembly, Comrade Gilor
Kelly while reacting to the ugly
incidence lamented that Ogbe-Ijoh
and Aladja communities reverted
to violence barely 24hours after
promising Governor Ifeanyi Okowa
to sheathe their swords during
the meeting on Wednesday with
security chiefs and community
leaders from Gbaramatu and Ogbe-
Ijoh kingdoms, as well as those of
Aladja community in Udu Local
Government Council.
“Governor Okowa should find
lasting solution to the crisis
between the two communities and
also appeal to the security agencies
to be professional and bring lasting
solution to the two communities”
“There can be no meaningful
development without peace, the
people of Ogbe-Ijoh and Aladja will
have to embrace peace for posterity;
the governor has played a role
when he came to your communities
for mediation, let us build on that
dialogue”, Comrade Kelly said.
The group called on the youths of
the communities to lead the dialogue
and make peace, stressing that taking
up arms has proven to be detrimental
to the development and progress of
any community.
The youths also called on security
agents to stay neutral and professional
in resolving the crises. As a crisis,
it is not between Navy and any
community. There is no point for
the Navy and other law enforcement
agencies to take side.